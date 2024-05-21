Exploring Stephanie McMahon's Potential WWE Return Status Following Recent Appearances

Ever since her debut in 1999, Stephanie McMahon has been one of the prominent figures in WWE, acquiring different roles through different phases of her wrestling career. After Vince McMahon announced a shocking retirement in 2022, she became the interim chairwoman of the company, only resigning a couple of months later due to Vince's return. Mr. McMahon eventually found himself in various controversies, with Stephanie remaining absent from any role in WWE.

However, the Billion Dollar Princess recently made appearances at WrestleMania 40, and during the WWE draft, leaving fans pondering whether she would finally make a comeback for any on-screen or off-screen role.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp recently gave an update on Stephanie McMahon's possible return or future in WWE.

According to him, there are no imminent plans for her to return to WWE. Backstage, the former Women's Champion received a warm welcome, and most people were happy to see her during WrestleMania weekend and the WWE draft.

Her last two appearances

Fans were delighted to see the Billion Dollar Princess in her most recent two appearances. She opened the show on day two of WrestleMania 40. She was thrilled because it was the first Show of Shows of the Triple H era. She hyped up the show on the second day, which turned out to be incredible with several twists and turns. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Her other appearance was on the edition of RAW on April 29, 2024. As a special guest of the WWE Draft, she picked Superstars for RAW and SmackDown. Stephanie announced that RAW's choices were The Imperium and Damage CTRL, while SmackDown opted for Jade Cargill and Kevin Owens.

Triple H's position might play a role in her eventual return

While there is no official confirmation, her last couple of appearances suggest that she may return to WWE sooner or later, considering her husband Triple H's position in WWE at the moment.

Hunter is leading the company in a new direction, significantly improving the overall product. At present, the WWE icon is the head of the creative and Chief Content Officer, taking responsibility from his predecessor, Vince McMahon.

ALSO READ: Is Stephanie McMahon Back to Working Full-Time in WWE? Find out