Exploring the Origins of Duckboats Used in Boston Celtics Championship Parade

The Boston Celtics created history by becoming the first team to win 18 titles in NBA history. The team has a well-known way of conducting its championship parade celebration. The Celtics don't use buses like other teams do to move the trophy around the city.

Why do the Celtics use duckboats?

The reason the Celtics use duck boats is that they are specially designed to let the players be near to their fans without being too close. They are made in such a way that they can move through the water when necessary and through the city's streets when necessary. Duck boats are used by the Celtics to move their championship players throughout the city. This custom is upheld by all of the major Boston-based sports teams, including the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, and New England Patriots.

What’s the tradition of duckboats?

Since 1994, Boston has offered city tours via the duck boats. On the other hand, the custom of using duck coats during championship parades began in 2002. In 2002, Boston Mayor Thomas Menino proposed that the championship teams have a championship parade in duck boats.



The New England Patriots have used duck boats six times, compared to the Celtics' two (2024 and 2008) usage. Duck boats have been utilized by the Boston Red Sox four times and the Boston Bruins twice. The Boston Celtics' duck boats are painted in a variety of colors, which enhances the parade's visual appeal. They transport the players by land and sea throughout Boston. The duck boats were first used in 2002, and twelve different teams have used them since then.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jaylen Brown Reignites Beef With Stephen A Smith at Boston Celtics' Championship Parade