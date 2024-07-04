Eyeing Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Seat Oliver Bearman Signs Multi-Year Contract With Haas For 2025 F1 Season

Oliver Bearman will put on his fireproof underwear and race suit before stepping into his Haas F1 machine at Silverstone on Friday, July 5, for his latest scheduled free practice session as one of the team's reserve drivers, the first time he will do so knowing he will have a seat in motorsport's top category next season.

The 19-year-old impressed the Formula One world when he filled in for the ailing Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in Saudi Arabia on short notice. The Briton gained points on his debut with a fantastic drive to seventh.

A Ferrari youngster, Ollie Bearman, has agreed to a multi-year agreement with American team Haas to drive full-time in Formula 1 beginning in 2025.

Oliver Bearman is already eyeing to get the Ferrari seat from Lewis Hamilton

Oliver Bearman just made his entry as a full-timer into F1, but he is already aiming for even higher spots. Bearman, with his entry, has already spoken about how he aims to get Lewis Hamilton’s seat in Ferrari in the coming years.

“Yeah, I mean, that would be ideal, right?” he says. “If the stars align, then that’s exactly what will happen. But there’s a long way to go. I’ve got to get my head down and work hard. I guess I’m looking at the short term, which is F2. The medium term, which is F1. And then the long-term...”

“Obviously, I want to win a world championship. And to do it with Ferrari… you know, they’ve put so much support, so much trust in me, these last couple of years since I’ve been with the academy. The fact that they put me in the car in Jeddah.”

Bearman smiles. “It would be the dream of my life to drive for Ferrari.”

Oliver Bearman replaces Niko Hulkenberg in 2025 F1 season

The 19-year-old British driver will take over for Nico Hulkenberg, who is slated to join Sauber before the team's rebranding to Audi in 2026. "I can hardly express how much this means to me. To announce that I will be a Formula 1 driver for Haas F1 Team fills me with immense pride," Bearman said.

Ollie Bearman made a stunning F1 debut as a substitute for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, and it has become increasingly probable that he will return to F1 next year, but this time with a full-time seat.

And on Thursday, before the British Grand Prix, Haas disclosed that they had signed him to a multi-year contract. If anyone ever needs an example of how to take advantage of a surprise chance, look no further than Bearman's stunning super-sub performance in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

