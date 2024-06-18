‘F-ck Kyrie’ Chants Fill Boston Atmosphere as Celtics Beat Mavericks for 18th NBA Championship Title

The TD Garden was pulsating with energy as the Boston Celtics secured their 18th NBA Championship title, defeating the Dallas Mavericks in a spectacular showdown. Coming into the decider game with a commanding 3-1 lead, the Boston Celtics fans had already made it clear that they had little love for Kyrie Irving, the former Celtic who had become something of a villain in their eyes.

The animosity towards Irving was palpable from the opening minutes, with boos and jeers echoing through the arena. The tension reached its peak as the crowd erupted into ‘Kyrie Sucks’ chants every time Irving stepped up to the free-throw line.

Boston fans filled the streets with ‘F**k Kyrie’ Chants

After the Celtics claimed victory, the hostility spilled out into the streets as fans celebrated their team's triumph with gusto, punctuating the revelry with chants of "F**k Kyrie" that reverberated through the city. The Boston fans' unapologetic expression of disdain towards Irving was not entirely unexpected, given the tumultuous relationship between the star player and the organization.

The chants and taunts were a manifestation of the sentiments that had been building up throughout the series, exacerbated by Irving's underwhelming performance and the fervent desire of Celtics fans to see their team emerge victorious.

As videos of the chants made their way onto social media, they quickly gained traction, drawing attention from netizens and serving as a stark reminder of the intensity of Boston's deep-rooted dislike towards Irving.

Kyrie Irving showed respect to the Celtics after NBA title

After the Boston Celtics clinched the 2024 NBA title in a triumphant victory, eyes turned to Kyrie Irving as he showed a remarkable display of respect and humility towards his former team. Irving, who left the Celtics for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, had been the focus of criticism from Celtics fans, enduring boos throughout the Finals games at TD Garden.

However, as the final buzzer sounded, Irving's actions spoke louder than words as he hugged and congratulated his former teammates, acknowledging the Celtics' hard-fought journey to the championship.

Additionally, in a post-game interview, Irving openly expressed his admiration for the Celtics' resilience and selflessness, emphasizing their ability to come together as a team and stay focused on the collective goal.

He also credited the Celtics as a model for the Mavericks to emulate, highlighting their ability to overcome adversity and maintain a selfless approach to the game. Irving's praise for the Celtics' mindset and approach to the game, coupled with his pride in seeing his former teammates succeed won him praise from the commentators as well.

