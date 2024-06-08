'F*** You Till You Love Me': When Mike Tyson Went On A Tirade Against Journalist At Infamous Press Conference

Throughout the years, Mike Tyson gave fans a plethora of memorable moments. His intimidating aura in interviews, brutal knockouts, and entertaining rivalries. However, nothing comes close to the tirade he went on at a press conference.

Mike Tyson was captured on video screaming at an unidentified member in the audience. After an intense brawl was separated from Iron’s and Lennox Lewis’ team, this speech was born.

Mike Tyson’s Infamous Tirade At Press Conference

Former unified heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis went head-to-head against Mike Tyson in 2002. The fight ended in the eighth round after The Lion stopped Iron via knockout and emerged victorious.

The fight is often regarded as one of the most anticipated heavyweight clashes in history. However, it was the events leading up to the fight that are often reminisced. Tyson’s slur-ridden rant was the focal point of the situation.

Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson were involved in a brawl that caused several damages. Iron had also bitten The Lion’s leg in the altercation for which he was later fined $335,000. After the teams were separated, another couple of blows were exchanged.

After journalist Mark Malinowski yelled at Tyson to be put in a straitjacket, the former champion started his tirade against him. Filled with homophobic slurs and crass insults, the whole stadium was in shock.

“I’ll f*** you till you love me,” yelled Tyson in the infamous rant. This tirade is often referenced by fans and fighters alike. The now-beloved 57-year-old is often praised for his fiery appearances before his fights.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Is Postponed Due To Former Champion’s Health

Iron Mike Tyson has had an illustrious career in the sport of boxing. The former champion has faced opponents such as Frank Bruno, Michael Spinks, and Evander Holyfield. He officially called it quits in 2005.

However, the 57-year-old wants to officially end his career as a fighter after he faces YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The much-anticipated bout will be streamed on Netflix and has garnered a lot of attention.

Although fans were excited to witness Tyson fight, his health conditions have setback the event. It was reported that the former champion had suffered an ulcer flare-up whilst traveling that postponed the fight.

Disregarding fans’ excitement, they now appear to be worried about the veteran. Following the announcement, several personalities demanded to call off the event. Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson has not been canceled. A date concerning the rescheduled fight is said to be in the works.