F1 Manager 24 gameplay trailer drops; release date revealed

Frontier Developments has officially unveiled the F1 Manager 2024 gameplay trailer, announcing that the third installment of the popular Formula 1 management simulation will launch digitally on July 23. The game will be available across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Career mode, new features and bringing teams to life

In F1 Manager 2024, players can step into the shoes of an F1 team principal, taking control of their favorite Formula 1 team in ‘Career’ mode. This year’s edition introduces a brand-new ‘Create A Team’ mode, allowing players to design and manage their own team from the ground up. The popular ‘Race Replay’ feature also returns, enabling players to rewrite the 2024 season’s key moments.

One of the standout features of F1 Manager 2024 is the extensive customization options available to players. For the first time, fans can create their own team with unique branding using customisable livery and logo creation tools.

The 'Team Origins' feature provides total control over the squad's starting conditions, allowing players to choose whether to enter as underdogs or as immediate title contenders with significant investment and an all-star lineup.

The game boasts enhanced visuals that bring the racing action to life with greater realism. Players can experience the thrill of the race from multiple immersive camera angles, including the new visor-cam, which offers a driver’s-eye view. The debut of the strategic heli-cam view adds a layer of tactical depth, allowing players to oversee the race from the skies.

During race weekends, players must execute the perfect strategy to maximize performance. They can instruct drivers to push their limits, but must also manage the risks associated with tire wear and potential incidents. Every decision can make the difference between victory and defeat, making each race an intense tactical challenge.

Developing future talent and strategic management

Managing an F1 team is not just about building a competitive car; it’s also about balancing various strategic elements. In F1 Manager 2024, players must plan race strategies, manage tire wear and temperatures, and handle the personal ambitions and characters of their team members.

The all-new ‘Mentality’ system. Prioritizing one car’s performance can lead to inter-team rivalry, and failure to keep stars happy might result in rivals poaching your talent. Looking to the future is crucial for any successful team principal. F1 Manager 2024 introduces the ‘Affiliates’ program, allowing players to secure and develop rising stars.

Young drivers can continue their careers in Formula 2 and Formula 3 while receiving training and development from the main F1 team. This feature ensures that teams can build a legacy by nurturing talent for future championships.

Fans eager to dive into the new features of F1 Manager 2024 can benefit from several pre-order bonuses. Those who pre-order the game will receive an exclusive preset livery replicating the F1 2024 Show Car in the ‘Create A Team’ mode.

Additionally, players who opt for the Deluxe Edition will receive five extra ‘Create A Team’ livery options and five fictional ‘Race Replay’ scenarios, providing even more depth and customization. Mark your calendars and get ready to lead your team to championship glory in F1 Manager 2024 this summer.

