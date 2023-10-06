F1 Qatar GP 2023: Lewis Hamilton will once again wear rainbow helmet

Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton is a 38-year-old British racing driver. He competes in Formula One for Mercedes. He won a joint record seven World Driver’s Championship titles. He also holds the record of 103 wins. He debuted at the Australian Grand Prix in 2007. He last won the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in 2021.

In the upcoming race in which Hamilton is taking part he will be wearing a helmet with a rainbow flag printed on it he is being heavily praised by fans and people around the globe for his gesture.

ALSO READ: WWE Spoilers: The Rock's potential plans of heading into WrestleMania 40 unveiled

Why will Lewis Hamilton wear rainbow flag-printed helmet?

In the 2021 Qatar race, Hamilton wore the same helmet with a rainbow print on it. The rainbow print on the helmet denotes support for LGBTQIA+ rights., which are restricted in the Gulf states.

When he last time wore the rainbow helmet in Gulf country he said “It’s always good and well raising awareness for things, but it is more about the conversations you continue to have to have.

“And we can do is try to be positive when we come to these places and take the opportunity that’s why I continue to wear the flag here. In 2021 it was nerve-wracking because I didn’t know how the country would react. But it was amazing when I did meet people who are incredibly grateful for utilizing the platform for something like that so they feel included.

“As a sport, we have to continue to work on our inclusivity. Diversity continues to be an issue.”

Hamilton will be wearing a Rainbow flag-printed helmet once again in Qatar this coming race.

But looks like this will be a problem for Hamilton this time according to Autosports, Hamilton needs to ask the government body before wearing a rainbow helmet in the F1 Qatar GP 2023. He does not ask and appears in a helmet without permission. He will breach Article 12.2.1.n, which contains a new law under which drivers are not allowed to give any political statements without permission.

ALSO READ: Max Verstappen predicted to outvalue Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso as F1's first billion-dollar racer