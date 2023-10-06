F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023: Complete schedule and Live streaming details

Formula 1 is back this weekend with another fantastic event, with the most anticipated Qatar Grand Prix. Every F1 fan is just super excited about the event, but there's still some confusion around the F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023. The schedule and streaming details aren't clear to many.

Well, if you are one of them, today's your lucky day. In today's article, we are going to explore the F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023 schedule. In addition, we'll explore multiple available streaming options. So without any delay, let's get started with our article!

Schedule for F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023

The F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023 will take place on October 8, Sunday. The race will start at exactly 6 PM UK time. However, that's the main event. Before this, there will be multiple events in the Grand Prix. On October 6, there will be a practice run that will start around 2:30 PM (UK Time). On the same day, there will also be a qualifying race starting at 6 p.m.

After this, there's a sprint shootout race. The Sprint shootout race will start at 2 PM and at 6:30 PM there will be another Sprint race. Then the last event in the F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023 is the final race i.e. the main event, the race starting at 6 PM. This is the last event of the Grand Prix in Qatar, ending with the main race that everyone has been waiting for so sincerely.

Also Read: When Michael Jordan explained why Shaq left Lakers despite winning three straight NBA titles with Kobe Bryant

Live streaming details of the F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023: Where to watch?

You can watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023 live on the TV channel Sky Sports F1, starting at 4:30 PM UK Time. In US time, it's 11:30 p.m. and in the Indian team, you can start watching the match at around 9 a.m. Moreover, if you want to stream it online, Australian broadcasters such as Servus and ORF offer free coverage of the race. You can watch the event on their platforms i.e. Servus TV for Servus and ORF TVthek for ORF.

Also Read: When Zoo executive confirmed Gorillas were indeed intimidated by 7’1 Shaquille O'Neal