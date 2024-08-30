F1 Safety Car Crash Takes Place During High-Speed Test at Monza Before Italian GP

On Thursday, August 29, around 2.19 pm local time, the Aston Martin Vantage Formula 1 safety car was involved in an incident, that is currently making rounds on the internet. The vehicle was heavily crashed at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

F1 TV cameras captured the moment as regular F1 safety car pilot Bernd Maylander's car spun out and struck a soft barrier at the famous Parabolica corner. A few pictures even saw lengthy tyre marks on the track. Nonetheless, both Maylander and the car’s passenger are doing fine, as they were seen climbing out of the car without any assistance.

Shortly after the incident occurred, the Racer’s Edd Straw said, “I only saw the incident once on a small screen, but my best guess is something may not have been working as expected approaching the corner. It looked like Maylander sensibly decided to throw the car into a spin to minimize the size of the accident. We'll have to wait for the FIA's investigation to know for sure though”

It should be noted that before the race weekend, the safety car was on track to ensure all the timing beacons and other systems were functioning correctly. Moreover, while Aston Martin is investigating this accident, the cause of it currently remains unknown.

Nevertheless, this is not the first time a car crash incident has astounded the fans. Back in 2000, during a test run at the Monaco Grand Prix, Alex Ribeiro infamously shunted the medical car. Later, in 2002, Nick Heidfeld, driving for Sauber, collided with a medical car at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

For the uninitiated, one of Formula 1's most beloved tracks, Monza, is hosting the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, the 15th round of the 2024 championship. Constructed in 1922, the track is one of the oldest circuits on the Formula 1 calendar, second only to Spa-Francorchamps. The event is expected to kick off from August 30 to September 1.

Free practice races will take place on August 30 and 31, followed by the real race on September 1. Fans from the UK who wish to catch the live action of the race must tune into Sky Sports for exclusive live coverage. On the other hand, for the US audience, the action will be available on ESPN.

As the race draws near, it remains to be seen how the racers will fare as the event will take place at one of the dangerous tracks this weekend.

