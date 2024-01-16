F1 star Daniel Ricciardo reignites bromance with man crush Josh Allen by celebrating Bills victory vs Steelers

Daniel Ricciardo's love for NFL

The friendship between Daniel Ricciardo and Josh Allen is a remarkable story of mutual respect and admiration. Their bond took root when Allen, Visited Monaco GP, and had a chance to encounter with Ricciardo’s agent. Discovering shared interests and connections, including Ricciardo’s fascination with the Buffalo Bills, the duo soon struck a friendship. Their relationship extends beyond mere acquaintance, with regular interactions, texts, and FaceTime calls, showcasing a genuine connection rarely seen across different sports disciplines.

Ricciardo Known for his charismatic personality, Honey Badger' love for adventure and sports, particularly NFL, is well-known. His admiration for Josh Allen is not just about friendship; it's also about mutual respect between top athletes. Ricciardo’s affection for NFL grew over time, and through his connection with Allen, he became an avid supporter of the Buffalo Bills.

Ricciardo and Allen's Unique Friendship

In a candid revelation on the 'Pardon My Take' podcast, Ricciardo opened up about this unique connection. "I gotta get this one out there! We're both very comfortable saying, we're both each other's man crush! It's a thing," Ricciardo shared, embodying the playful and heartfelt nature of their relationship. This statement, resonating with the podcast hosts and fans alike, highlights the genuine affection and admiration between the two sportsmen.

During his time off from racing, Ricciardo expressed his eagerness to visit Buffalo, emphasizing his commitment to supporting Allen in person. “If I don’t get to Buffalo this year! Because if I’m in the grid next year it could be five more years down the track. I don’t wanna wait that long.” This sentiment was vividly captured during the Canadian GP, where Ricciardo was pleasantly surprised by Allen. Their synchronized reaction, arms raised in mutual excitement, was a testament to their in-sync friendship, one that Ricciardo humorously acknowledged with, “Is the man crush that obvious?”

Lastly, as Ricciardo rightly puts it, their bond is more than a bromance; it's a celebration of friendship in its purest form.