F1 Star Lando Norris Exchanges Contacts With Travis Kelce, Hopes to Get Free Tickets to Taylor Swift Concerts

The third segment of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix took place on May 5. British F1 driver Lando Norris won his first-ever GP at the event. He has been on the podium before but this is his first champion’s trophy.

Legendary French footballer Zinedine Zidane, Former US President Donald Trump, and NFL GOAT Tom Brady were in attendance for the event. Camilla Cabello, Kendall Jenner, and Chiefs’ star duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were spotted around the race track too. Interestingly, Norris met Kelce after the win to serve his ulterior motive.

Norris and Kelce Swap Numbers

Lando Norris interacted with the Chiefs’ tight end at a celebrity party in Miami. In an interview with BBC Radio, Norris revealed that he was introduced to Kelce by one of his friends. Kelce was double Norris’ height and was sweet to the F1 racer.

The 2024 Miami GP champion asked Kelce if he would like to attend more Grand Prix. They exchanged contact with each other. Norris told BBC Radio that he might use the contact to get free tickets to some NFL games and Taylor Swift concerts.

Travis Kelce Attends Miami GP Alone

Taylor Swift couldn’t tag along with her boyfriend Travis Kelce to the Miami Grand Prix. The highest-paid tight end in the NFL was spotted vibing with his teammate Patrick Mahomes. There were rumors about the celebrity couple having broken up but Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are still dating each other.

Swift was preparing for the France leg of her Eras Tour and she couldn’t attend the Miami GP, the Kentucky Derby, and the Met Gala. Kelce went to Swift’s concert on Sunday where the TTPD singer dressed in Chiefs’ colors. Swift also blew a kiss toward her Significant Other who had brought her gifts worth more than USD 15,000.

