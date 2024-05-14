Fact Check: Are Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan Back Together? Exploring Viral Rumor

7 time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady dated actress Bridget Moynahan for three years from 2004 to 2006. After parting ways, a few months later, the actress discovered she was pregnant with Brady’s child in early 2007. She gave birth to their son Jack keeping their relationship alive.

Recently, on Netflix Special, The Roast of Tom Brady, the Patriots’ Quarterback was roasted for walking away from his pregnant girlfriend. The incident sparked speculations about them getting back together. Where does the couple stand now?

Are Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan Back Together?

Comedian Nikki Glaser had joked that Brady retired only to come back on the field again as it is hard for him to walk away from anything that’s not his pregnant girlfriend. Moynahan shared a cryptic post about loyalty following the brutal joke about her on the Roast show.

On International Mother’s Day, Brady posted a series of pictures on his Instagram Handle. Although the post featured both Moynahan and Gisele Bundchen, Brady’s first girlfriend was given priority in the picture order.

There has been so much happening around Brady and Moynahan on social media these days. However, there is nothing concrete and conclusive that proves that the former couple is back together. They were trending only because of Moynahan’s mentions on Tom Brady’s roast and the wish Brady shared on Sunday. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Also Read: Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic 'Loyal People' Post After Tom Brady Is Roasted For Dumping Her While She Was Pregnant

Advertisement

Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady’s Love Endevaours

Moynahan married Businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015. Frankel has three children from his previous marriage but doesn’t have any with Bridget. Brady tied the knot with Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen in 2009. They welcomed two children in their lives before divorcing each other in 2022.

What is Tom Brady Doing After Retirement?

Tom Brady has signed a 10-year contract worth $375 Million with Fox Sports. He will be the lead NFL Analyst and ambassador for the Media House. Brady is also planning a clothing line around his TB12 venture. These staggering deals would make him a Billionaire pretty soon.

Also Read: Tom Brady Sends Love to Exes Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother’s Day After Netflix Roast