Fact check: Did 1900 Summer Olympics events really include Cannon Shooting, firefighting and lifesaving? Find out

A Reddit article and many social media discussions have recently sparked interest in the bizarre events that were allegedly part of the 1900 Summer Olympics in Paris. Olympic activities like cannon shooting, firefighting, lifesaving, and fishing are rumored to have been on the official calendar.

These games didn't make the official schedule, but they happened in Paris during the same period as the Olympics. Olympic sports such as angling, lifesaving, firefighting, and cannon shooting are not acknowledged by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) or prominent Olympic historians as official Olympic events from the 1900 Games.

These contests were probably either distinct events arranged as a part of the larger Paris Exposition or early forms of demonstration sports. As such, it is untrue to say that these competitions were recognized Olympic events.

Historical context and verification

The first modern Olympic Games were the Summer Olympics in 1900, which took place in Paris. They were a component of the wider 1900 Paris Exposition, an international exhibition that highlighted developments in science, industry, and culture. Because of the event's dual nature, there was a great deal of organizational disarray and misunderstanding about how sports tournaments should be classified.

Although competitions in cannon shooting, lifesaving, firefighting, and angling took place at the same time, these sports are not recognized as official Olympic events by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Olympic historians generally agree that these events did not meet the requirements for full Olympic accreditation, such as amateur status and worldwide participation.

Organization of the 1900 summer olympics

The 1900 Summer Olympics are often regarded as one of the most chaotic and unorganized events in modern history. The dual objective led to confusion and logistical challenges because the Olympic events constituted a very small part of the overall display, which spanned many months. As a result, many athletes and spectators were confused about which events were actual Olympic competitions and which were just part of the fair.

The confusion was further increased by the organizers' inexperience. Political pressure from the Union des Sociétés Françaises de Sports Athlétiques (USFSA), a French national sporting organization, forced Pierre de Coubertin, the man responsible for creating the modern Olympics and the then-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), to step down from the planning committee.



More experienced organizers were replaced after his resignation by French officials more interested in preserving their nation's reputation than encouraging international athletic competition. The event was "poorly organized, almost chaotic," according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon, a legacy of this mishandling that emphasizes the necessity for other organizational frameworks in future Games.



Many people claim that the Summer Olympics in 1900 were among the most disorganized and disorderly in contemporary history. Many events were mistakenly linked to the Olympics as a result of this disarray and the Paris Exposition's overlap.

