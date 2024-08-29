Recently, social media posts have been circulating, alleging that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a provocative statement about athletes who kneel during the national anthem.

But did he really say it? Let's dive into the facts and separate truth from fiction.

Several social media posts have been sharing images of Andy Reid alongside U.S. athletes Brittney Griner and Megan Rapinoe.

These posts attribute a shocking quote to Reid:

"Athletes who kneel in disrespect during the national anthem should have all medals revoked."

The posts further claim that Reid called on sports federations to take this drastic action.

After a thorough research, no credible evidence has been found to support the claim that Andy Reid made any such statement. Here's what we found:

After a careful review of the Kansas City Chiefs' official website and social media accounts revealed no trace of the alleged statement by Reid.

If such a controversial remark had been made by a high-profile coach like Reid, it would likely have been widely reported and addressed by the team.

The social media posts in question link to articles on unknown websites that lack credibility.

These articles share identical text and headlines but fail to attribute the narrative to any reliable sources.

This absence of proper sourcing raises significant red flags about the authenticity of the claim.

To understand the gravity of the alleged statement, it's crucial to consider the context of kneeling during the national anthem:

The practice of kneeling during the national anthem as a form of protest was initiated by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

Kaepernick's gesture was intended to draw attention to racial injustice and police brutality in the United States.

Since Kaepernick's initial protest, the gesture has been adopted by various athletes across different sports, sparking both support and controversy.

The fabricated quote mentions two prominent U.S. athletes, Megan Rapinoe and Brittney Griner. Let's look at their recent activities:

1. Megan Rapinoe:

A two-time world champion in soccer

Known for her advocacy of LGBT+ rights and solidarity with Kaepernick's cause

Retired from international football in September 2023

2. Brittney Griner:

Part of the gold medal-winning basketball team at the Paris Olympics

Did not kneel during the national anthem at the Olympics

Returned to the WNBA for the 2023 season after being released from Russian detention in December 2022

After careful examination, we can confidently state that there is no evidence to support the claim that Andy Reid called for revoking medals from athletes who kneel during the national anthem.

This appears to be a fabricated story circulating on social media and unreliable websites.

It's worth noting that Reuters has previously fact-checked other false narratives about the Kansas City Chiefs, indicating a pattern of misinformation surrounding the team.