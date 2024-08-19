Fact Check: Did Cody Rhodes Really Give His Weight Belt to Bray Wyatt’s Daughter at a Live Event?

WWE Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes wrestled a match against the Proclaimed Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, and retained his championship once again. Recently, on August 17 in Lakeland, Florida, at a WWE Live Event.

A video is now going viral in which Cody Rhodes is seen picking a girl in his arms from the crowd and handing her over his custom weight belt. Then, he picks her up on his shoulder. Some popular professional wrestling pages are sharing the clip and claiming the girl with Cody Rhodes is the daughter of the late Bray Wyatt.

Many fans have wondered whether the girl to whom Cody Rhodes gifted his custom Nightmare belt was really Bray Wyatt's daughter. The girl in the video is not Bray Wyatt's daughter.

Here is the picture of Bray Wyatt's three daughters alongside his son and finance Jojo. The little girl with Cody Rhodes does not look like Bray Wyatt's daughters.

Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt passed away tragically last year. The demise of Bray Wyatt was a massive shock to the world of professional wrestling. Wyatt died at the age of 36 from a heart attack.

Bray Wyatt is the father of four children, two of whom are from his previous marriage to Samantha Rotunda, which lasted from 2012 to 2017. Eater of the World, Bray, and his first wife were blessed with two daughters, Cadyn and Kendyl.

Later, Bray Wyatt started dating former WWE announcer Jojo Offerman. In 2019, Wyatt and Jojo were blessed with a baby boy. They named him Knash. Next year, in 2020, Jojo and Bray were blessed with a daughter, and they named her Hyrie Von.

Advertisement

Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt was the father of four beautiful kids, three girls and one boy. Although he may have left the world, he will be remembered as one of the most creative minds in the professional world.

A couple of days back, Mike Rotunda, the father of the late Bray Wyatt, appeared on Wrasslin Talk with Mayor McCall. He revealed that WWE has officially listed Bray Wyatt under the Legends contract. His merchandise is still in the WWE shop, and the company will give the present merchandise sales and compensation they provide under a Legends contract.

A lot of fans might not know about the WWE legend contract and wonder what the legend contract in WWE is. WWE legend deals generally for former WWE superstars or legends; a superstar under the contract gets featured on WWE games, cards, and commercials, and the company sells merchandise for that particular superstar.

Advertisement

Legends under contract often promote WWE at different places, and WWE even arranges meet-and-greets with fans. Former WWE superstars signed under a legend's contract get commissions for merchandise sales, and their contracts determine their fixed revenue.

Some significant names signed under legends' contracts are Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, The Hitman Hart, Andre The Gaint, Ultimate Warrior, Macho Man Randy Savage, and many more.