Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo wave Palestinian flag after victory in a viral video?

Many alleged that Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo showed his support for Palestine by waving its flag on the field, amid the ongoing conflict with Israel. This assumption circulated widely due to a video of a football player in a white jersey waving the Palestinian flag.

A viral tweet that many Twitter users shared read, "Star footballer Christiano Ronaldo is raising their flag in support of Palestine after victory."

However, the footballer shown in the video waving the Palestinian flag is Jawad El Yamiq from Morocco, not Ronaldo. The video features him after Morocco's victory over Canada in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Middle East Eye, on December 2, 2022, put the rumor to rest when they posted a viral video on YouTube stating the truth. They clarified it was Moroccan football player Jawad El Yamiq who was celebrating his team's victory over Canada by waving a Palestinian flag during the World Cup, not Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement possible after the 2026 World Cup

Reports suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up to participate in the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, even though it's three years away.

In a conversation with Al Nassr, Ronaldo reportedly disclosed his interest in extending his contract with them until early 2027, at which point he anticipates retiring.

Saudi Arabian media outlets have echoed this sentiment, forecasting that Ronaldo will still be a part of the Al Nassr team when the North American tournament takes place.

Ronaldo, the Portuguese luminary, has made it clear he wishes to end his football career at his current club and expresses satisfaction with his new life in Saudi Arabia.

"I still love football despite my age, as I still love playing, scoring goals, winning games," he said.

"That's why I will continue until my body says 'Cristiano, it's over'.

"But, so far, I feel good, as I'm still helping the team.

