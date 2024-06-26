Fact Check: Did Devin Haney Really Ask DAZN to Remove Ryan Garcia Fight Footage?

Did Devin Haney really ask DAZN to remove his fight footage with Ryan Garcia? This claim, made by Garcia on Instagram, has caught everyone's attention. Garcia's post thanked DAZN for refusing Haney's supposed request. He even said, "Bro tried to erase it off the internet."

But is there any truth to this? Haney quickly fired back, calling Garcia's statement "cap," slang for false. Fans are left wondering what's real and what's just another twist in their rivalry. Is it just another Garcia fluke?

Was the fight footage almost KO'd?

Ryan Garcia recently stirred the pot on Instagram with a bold claim. After claiming to have hurt Devin Haney's feelings , he posted, "Wow thank you DAZN for not allowing that to happen." His caption continued, "Bro tried to erase it off the internet. That’s crazy." This statement implied that Devin Haney had asked DAZN to remove their fight footage.

The April bout, which ended in controversy after Garcia tested positive for ostarine, has been a hot topic. However, Devin Haney did not stay silent. He quickly commented on Garcia's post, saying, "This is cap."

Haney's direct response suggested that Garcia's claim was entirely false. This exchange added more fuel to their ongoing rivalry and left fans eagerly debating the truth.

Haney’s fiery rebuttal on X

Yesterday, a fan on X confronted Devin Haney about the allegations of trying to remove the fight footage. The fan wrote, "@Realdevinhaney yo ill stand with you for everything in regards to handling a cheat but now this (thumbs down emoji) And suing cuh it mess with ur money? I feel that, do you. But now you wanna take down history, again? We looked the other way when you did it w the tj fighter. We not forget."

This post suggested Haney had a history of such actions, adding to the drama. Haney, clearly frustrated, quickly responded, "U don’t really believe some s**t like this right."

His denial was swift and firm, aiming to quash the rumors. This interaction added more fuel to the already blazing controversy, keeping fans glued to the unfolding drama. Let us know what you think—are you Team Garcia or Team Haney? Let’s keep the conversation going!