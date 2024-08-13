Fact Check: Did Drake Really Diss LeBron James by Rapping 'You Not Kobe to Us' in His Song? Exploring Viral Tweet

Well, no! Drake did NOT take a shot at LeBron James by saying, "You not Kobe to us." The track in question, titled 'Stories About My Brother,' was released in November 2023. But, with the ongoing tension between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, it's very easy to see why fans might jump to that conclusion!

For those who haven't caught wind of it, there's a tweet causing a stir online, claiming that Drake dissed King James in his lyrics, and it's got people buzzing!

The line in question says, "That's how you're going to find out you're not Kobe Bryant to us. Man, you not Kobe Bryant to us, at all." Some fans believe this was Drake throwing shade at LeBron James. Well, it's not completely far-fetched, considering how DeMar DeRozan, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Coby White were all spotted at Kendrick Lamar's ‘Pop Out and Show’ concert in Los Angeles last month. This has led some fans to think that LeBron has chosen a side in the Lamar-Drake feud.

Others argue that LeBron has been backing Lamar long before this beef even began! Before this year's drama between Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole escalated, it seemed LeBron had already made his choice. In fact, the NBA star may have accidentally picked a side before diss tracks like 'Push Ups,' 'Family Matters,' or 'Not Like Us' were even on the radar.

Back in 2013, Lamar name-dropped several rappers, including Drake and J. Cole, in his track 'Control.' While it didn’t ignite a full-scale rap battle back then, it did set the stage for some competitive back and forths. LeBron voiced his support for Lamar on X (formerly Twitter).

"This is real hip hop at his best!" LeBron tweeted. "@kendricklamar boxed em into a corner. We going crazy over here, people!!"

Even after that tweet, LeBron kept enjoying music from both Kendrick Lamar and Drake, often sharing Instagram Stories of himself vibing to their tracks. He even joined Drake on stage during a performance of 'Sicko Mode.'

However, it seems LeBron has finally taken a clear stance when he was spotted having a great time at a Kendrick Lamar concert right before the 2024 Paris Olympics. During the concert, he was seen grooving to 'Not Like Us,' which is known to be a direct diss at Drake.

So, circling back to the idea of Drake taking aim at LeBron, no, the much-talked-about song online, 'Stories About My Brother,' is not directed at LeBron James. It was released before LeBron was urged by fans to pick a side . Though not aimed at LeBron, it is indeed a diss track.

The backstory here is that Drake has harbored a grudge against rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden since 2016, when Budden criticized Drake's album Views as "uninspired."

Since then, they've traded jabs on social media, and on 'Stories About My Brother,' Drake made it clear he couldn’t care less about Budden’s opinion: "Imagine us gettin' our validation from an ex-musician searchin' for recognition," he raps. Despite the top-notch production from Conductor Williams and Jimmy Q, 'Stories About My Brother' isn't one of Drake's most impactful diss tracks, which is why fewer people are aware of it. And hence the confusion!

