Fact Check: Did Dricus Du Plessis Really Invite Kevin Holland to a Club to Check His ‘Big Mouth’? Exploring Viral Tweet

Did UFC fighter Dricus Du Plessis really invite Kevin Holland to a club right before his fight? A tweet from Casual MMA claims to show their Instagram DMs, sparking quite the stir. The screenshot shows Du Plessis teasing Holland about his "big mouth" nickname. Holland's reply?

A mix of confusion and humor, before he reminds Du Plessis of his fight the next day. But with digital trickery ever so common, can we take this DM at face value? Is this real banter or just another internet prank?

Debunking the Holland-Du Plessis DM circus

The tweet from Casual MMA quickly went viral, showing an alleged DM exchange between Kevin Holland and Dricus Du Plessis. The supposed conversation started with Du Plessis messaging Holland, "Hey Kevin, I think it's time I found out why they call you big mouth."

Holland responded with, "Ni**a What?" Not stopping there, Du Plessis replied, "Lol you should come to the club." Holland then said, "Bro I literally fight tomorrow." But Du Plessis insisted, "So? Just for a little bit, I wanna see you," and even sent a selfie.

However, this conversation isn't real. The screenshot shared by Casual MMA is completely edited. There are clear signs of tampering, such as inconsistent font sizes and alignment issues. Moreover, the context of inviting a fighter to a club the night before a fight is highly implausible.

Despite the buzz it created, both Holland and Du Plessis have not addressed the alleged exchange publicly, further suggesting that the screenshot is fake.

Oleksiejczuk refuses to tap despite gruesome arm injury

Michal Oleksiejczuk’s fight at UFC 302 was intense and unforgettable. In Newark, New Jersey, just before the co-main event, he faced Kevin Holland. Oleksiejczuk landed a powerful blow, leveling Holland and creating a chance to finish the fight on the ground. However, he left his right arm too close to Holland, who quickly grabbed it and locked in an arm bar.

Despite the severe pain and clear injury, Oleksiejczuk refused to tap out. His arm appeared to dislocate or even break, forcing referee Herb Dean to stop the fight. Oleksiejczuk protested immediately, even with his arm rendered useless. It was a dramatic and painful end to a tough bout, showing Oleksiejczuk’s incredible, albeit costly, resilience.

What do you think about the ease with which fake content can spread online? Have you encountered similar situations before?

