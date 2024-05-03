Fact Check: Did Dua Lipa Label Islam Makhachev as Her Favorite UFC Fighter of All Time?

Islam Makhachev is currently one of the best mixed martial arts fighters on the planet; he is the UFC lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter in UFC. He replaced Jon Jones in the number one position after he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, and Jon Jones took time off due to a pac injury last year.

Recently, a tweet went viral, according to which popular pop star Dua Lipa picked Islam Makhachev as her favourite UFC fighter of all time.

Per the tweet by Rainmafer, Dua Lipa said in an interview, "I don't watch a lot of MMA, but I never miss Islam's fights; he just has a certain swagger to him with his calm demeanour & the way he fights", The pop star states. He's so fun to watch; it's hard to imagine someone beating him. I would love to see him challenge for a second belt someday."

Fans are now wondering if Dua Lipa is actually a fan of mixed martial arts and if her favourite superstar in UFC, the biggest mixed martial arts promotion, is none other than UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

It seems like the tweet shared by the Twitter account is fake about Dua Lipa claiming she's a fan of Islam Makhachev. There was no reference provided for where and when Dua Lipa talked about the UFC and the UFC Lightweight champion.

Advertisement

Fans are reacting by expressing their thoughts on the viral tweet; a fan expressed, "Bro straight up spreading false info.'

Another fan reacted, "Why people always make fake Dua Lipa quotes, of all people to choose."

UFC 302 Match Card

UFC Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is gearing up to defend his championship for the third time against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 pay-per-view. Makhachev last stepped inside the octagon at UFC 294 last year as was originally planned to face Charles Oliveira in a rematch.

Charles suffered a deep cut above his eye and was unfit to compete at UFC 294 eleven days ahead of his championship fight against Islam. Alexander Volkanoski accepted the short-notice fight, and this time, Makhachev was fully prepared for revenge; he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski in UFC in round one with a head kick. Here is the full match card of UFC 302.

Main Card:

- Islam Makhachev (Championship Belt) 25-1-0 vs. Dustin Poirier

- Sean Strickland (28-6-0) vs. Paulo Costa (14-3-0)

- Niko Price (15-7-0) vs. Alex Morono (24-9-0)

- Jailton Almeida (20-3-0) vs. Alexandr Romanov (17-2-0)

- Roman Dolidze (12-3-0) vs. TBA

Early Prelims:

- Randy Brown (18-5-0) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7-1)

- HyunSung Park (9-0-0) vs. Andre Lima (8-0-0)

- Ailin Perez (9-2-0) vs. Joselyne Edwards (13-5-0)

- Tatsuro Taira (15-0-0) vs. Joshua Van (10-1-0)

Prelims:

- Cesar Almeida (5-0-0) vs. Roman Kopylov (12-3-0)

- Mickey Gall (7-5-0) vs. Bassil Hafez (8-4-1)

- Phil Rowe (10-4-0) vs. Jake Matthews (19-7-0)

- Grant Dawson (20-2-1) vs. Joe Solecki

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Declares He Can Finish Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler on Same Night