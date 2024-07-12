Fact Check: Did Dwayne Johnson Really Wear Israel Flag To Voice His Support? Exploring Viral Image

Recently, a picture of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has gone viral, supporting Israel amid their war with Palestine. In this picture, The Great One is holding a placard and wearing a white and blue t-shirt, resembling the Israeli flag. The placard has 'share' written in Hebrew.

The most notable part of the image is the flag of the Jewish nation. An Israeli flag is placed on the left shoulder of The Rock. The former WWE Champion has never shared the photo on any of his social media, where he is active.

After fact-checking, the image of the WWE's Final Boss appears to be fake. It is an AI-generated photo of The Rock.

Viral image of The Rock

A Facebook user named Daniel M Evangel was the first to share the AI-generated image of The Brahma Bull. In the photo caption, he thanked Dwayne The Rock Johnson for showing support to Israel.

He praised The Rock's Christian faith, saying the reason behind his support for Israel is backed by Christian values. The user further claimed that The Rock denounced Hamas' attack on Israel and Jews in the ongoing conflict. The post ended by noting, "God bless him.”

Why is The Rock's photo AI generated?

Following a close observation, different clues from the image prove that the image is not authentic and probably created using artificial intelligence.

The first indicator is The Rock's eyes in this picture. His eyes seem out of place. It looks like he has cross-eyes, but the real Dwayne The Rock Johnson has evenly proportional eyes.

Another clue is the way he is holding the placard. The fingers of his right hand look bigger than normal, while his nails appear odd, far different from the actual man.

The biggest evidence of the AI-generated image is his tattoo on the right arm. The Great One covered up his signature bull tattoo with a new big animal skull tattoo. However, in the viral photo of The Rock, his right hand has a different-looking tattoo, confirming it is a fake image to mislead the fans.

During the Hamas attack on Israel last year, The Rock did share his opinion on Instagram, saying, "I am heartbroken, angry, and sickened by the brutal murders and kidnapping of Jewish people through the horrific acts of the Hamas terrorist group.”

Since condemning the attack the past year, The Great One has not made any statement regarding the incident.