Fact Check: Did Iranian Olympic Broadcast Really Censor Images of Female Athletes’ Bodies? Exploring Viral Rumor

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) went viral on July 28, alleging censorship in Iranian broadcasts of the Games.

The post featured a video claimed to show an "Iranian broadcast" heavily censoring female athletes' bodies during their competitions. The caption stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran censors female athletes on state-run national TV. This is how they want women in society: non-existent beings.”

The video quickly spread across Facebook, TikTok, and Reddit, with many users believing it originated from Iranian national television. However, this claim is false.

Our investigations, including reports from 2016, reveal that such clips are created as satire. The video’s censorship appears amateurish and does not meet the standards of a professional national broadcast.

Iranian broadcasters typically avoid showing sports events in a way that aligns with conservative standards, rather than employing such blatant and crude censorship.

In 2008, Slate magazine detailed how Iran broadcasts the Olympic Games, describing their approach as conforming to conservative viewing standards without resorting to overt censorship. This context further disproves the video's authenticity.

Our original reporting traced the video to Parazit, a satirical TV channel known for spoofing Iranian politics with exaggerated content. Additionally, AFP Fact Check identified the video as originating from another satirical channel, OnTen, which broadcast it twice in 2013 at the 10:22 minute mark.

The video's widespread circulation and the outrage it sparked highlight the need to recognize it as satire rather than a genuine example of Iranian broadcasting practices. This misinformation underscores the importance of careful scrutiny and verification of viral social media posts, especially those claiming to depict sensitive political or cultural issues.

