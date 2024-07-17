Fact Check: Did Jaylen Brown Really Call Bronny James ‘Flat-out Unstoppable’ And Pick Him As Summer League MVP?

Rumors are buzzing online that Jaylen Brown has picked Bronny James to win the Summer League MVP. Being the NBA Finals MVP himself, Jaylen Brown had front-row seats to watch his Boston Celtics defeat the Lakers in a Summer League game on Monday night.

This allowed him a close-up view of Bronny James in action, one of the NBA’s most hyped rookies and the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James. Now, while this might come as a shocker to fans, given Jaylen's recent and apparent critique of Bronny James . Could the lip readers have been wrong? Did he say something entirely different? Or did he backtrack on his previous statement? How accurate are these rumors? Let's dig in!

Verdict: Fake news

Jaylen Brown did not choose Bronny James to win Summer League MVP

It turns out the account spreading the news of Jaylen Brown picking Bronny James as the Summer League MVP and calling him "flat-out unstoppable" is a parody account that mimics NBA Central.

For the unversed, NBACentel is a parody account that posts fake stories for entertainment purposes.

The parody might have been inspired by Jaylen Brown's recent comment on Bronny James' caliber. For those who are unaware, here’s what happened.

The NBA Finals MVP watched Bronny’s Summer League game against Boston from the courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The 55th overall pick of this year’s draft started the game, played 25 minutes, and finished with two points on one-for-five shooting, three rebounds, one assists, and two turnovers. He missed all three of his three-point attempts, including two airballs.

At one point during the game, TV cameras panned towards Jaylen Brown and caught him talking to Kysre Gondrezick, a former WNBA player. In the absence of audio evidence, lip-readers online have provided a synopsis of what Brown could have said to Kysre.

Jaylen Brown seemed to point out, “I don’t think Bronny is a pro.”

Gondrezick appeared to respond, “I think he’ll be on the G League team, for sure.”

Brown then seemed to reply, “Because of his name, he’s gonna be with the Lakers.”

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese was also there with Brown and Gondrezick but didn't chime in the conversation about Bronny James.

Jaylen Brown clears the air on his controversial Bronny James take

Early Tuesday morning, Brown retweeted a video of his conversation with Gondrezick and did not deny the widely reported remarks. Instead, he shared more thoughts on the 19-year-old former USC player joining his 39-year-old father on the Lakers. However, nowhere in the tweet, did he call Bronny an MVP contender.

“It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the NBA,” Brown wrote, adding, “It reflects greatness and longevity! Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful. I look forward to watching his growth.”

As for Bronny's performance against the Celtics in his third-ever Summer League game, it wasn't impressive. He scored only two points in 25 minutes as the Lakers lost by 88-74.

Kysre Gondrezick tried to follow suit, but it backfired

After Jaylen Brown tried to clarify his comments, Kysre Gondrezick posted on X, formerly Twitter, “I think the G-League is a great place to work on your game if you ask me… wish the W had a G-League.”

However, she must not have liked the reaction she got, so she deleted it.

“She thinks we care about her stance," said one fan

Soon, others chimed in with similar comments , with one user saying, “they messed with the wrong fanbase”.

The WNBA doesn’t have a G-League, but some former players go to Europe to play professional basketball and improve their skills. This might be something Gondrezick is considering, especially since her five-game stint with the Sky this year was forgettable.

But Bronny James' fanbase will surely not forget Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick’s comments. And they will make sure to not hold back if Kysre, the former WNBA player fails to find her way back into the league in the coming year.