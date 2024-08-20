Fact Check: Did Jon Jones Really Say Only Francis Ngannou Could Bring Him Out of Retirement After Miocic?

question sparking debate online. A recently resurfaced video shows Jones talking about his plans after fighting Stipe Miocic. In the clip, he mentions retirement but hints that a fight with Ngannou could change his mind.

But was this statement made before Tom Aspinall became a serious contender? And does this mean Jones is avoiding other rising stars? Fans are divided, with some accusing Jones of ducking potential opponents.

In the resurfaced video, Jon Jones clearly lays out his thoughts on retirement and potential future fights. He starts by stating, “I think the Stipe fight will be plenty for me. I don’t think I’ll have much to prove after beating Stipe Miocic.” Jones continues, “I’ve been in the game a long time—fighting for a long time, training for a long time. I’m an old guy.”

However, Jones doesn’t completely shut the door on continuing his career. He admits, “I do believe a Francis fight would be worth entertaining, not retiring. I think a Francis fight would come with some serious revenue and that would make it worth my while.” This suggests that while Jones is considering stepping away from the sport, a high-stakes, high-reward fight with Ngannou could make him reconsider.

But here’s where the Reddit post falls short. At the time of this video, Tom Aspinall wasn’t yet a major contender in the heavyweight division. Aspinall’s recent rise, marked by his dominant win over Curtis Blaydes, has made him a strong candidate to face Jones. Yet, when Jones made these comments, Aspinall wasn’t even in the conversation.

The Reddit post creates a misleading narrative by omitting this critical context. While it’s true that Jones emphasized Ngannou as the only fight worth coming out of retirement for, it’s important to understand that this was before Aspinall became a serious threat. Therefore, the claim that Jones is ducking Aspinall isn’t entirely accurate.

Tom Aspinall isn't holding back his frustrations over the UFC's handling of Jon Jones, openly questioning Dana White's championing of Jones as the best pound-for-pound fighter. During a fiery segment on the Believe You Me Podcast, Aspinall accused the UFC of "holding the belt hostage," suggesting that his own chances to challenge for the heavyweight title are being stifled.

"You're talking about bantamweights, and Dana White flips it back and starts talking about how good Jon Jones is. I'm like, 'Mate, if he’s that good, let’s fight,'" Aspinall stated, clearly annoyed by the lack of opportunity to prove himself against Jones. He also took a swipe at Jones' troubled past, adding, "It's well documented that Jon Jones isn't the best person in the world."

Aspinall, who is officially the backup for the upcoming Jones vs. Miocic fight, expressed his readiness to step in on an hour’s notice, aiming to showcase his superiority over the veteran fighters. What do you think—should Jones take on Aspinall, or is Ngannou still the fight to make? Let us know your thoughts!