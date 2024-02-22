Fact Check: Did Josh Giddey Really Repost Videos of Liv Cook, Minor He Was Linked to on TikTok? Find Out

A few months after Josh Giddey was accused of having an improper relationship with an underaged girl, he appears to have reposted a video of his alleged victim on TikTok.

Giddey was under investigation by police and the NBA because of the gravity of the allegations. But did the Oklahoma City Thunder post a Liv Cook video on TikTok?

The Australian’s name was dragged through the mud before it was revealed that a fake account pretending to be the college basketball star viewed a profile of an underaged woman, not Giddey's verified one.

Mark Jackson’s Burner, an NBA page on X, shared a photo of Giddey allegedly reposting a Cook video on TikTok. The account is a parody known for posting funny content and spreading fake news for fun.

While Giddey does have a verified TikTok account with nearly 1 million followers, it hasn’t been active since September. Also, the image shared on X has the wrong display image from Giddey’s verified account.

Here’s the repost Giddey allegedly made:

What happened to the Josh Giddey investigation?

According to police reports, the alleged encounter took place in November of 2023 in the California city of Newport Beach, prompting the police department to open an investigation.

Cook and her family then hired high-profile attorney Gloria Allred but chose not to cooperate with the investigation.

As a result, the police had no other options but to terminate the investigation and drop the charges against Giddey due to a lack of evidence.

What did the police say?

Newport Police released a statement saying, "After an extensive and thorough investigation, our detectives have completed their investigation about the information circulating on social media regarding Josh Giddey."

According to the statement, detectives have gone through all the information available and have been unable to confirm any criminal activity.

