Fact Check: Did Kawhi Leonard Really Breathe Heavy and Hang Up the Phone After Paul George Said He Was Leaving Clippers?

Star forward Paul George made headlines by agreeing to a lucrative four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. The deal came as a shocker for many as George decided to decline his $48.7 million option and enter free agency.

Months later, a tweet recently went viral claiming that PG called his former teammate Kawhi Leonard before leaving the team and Kawhi just breathed heavily on the phone and hung up without saying a thing.

The viral tweet stated: “Paul George on letting Kawhi know he’s leaving LA: “I called him [Kawhi] to let him know I’m leaving LA, all he did was breathe heavily into the phone for 5 seconds before the call ended.””

The tweet was posted from a parody account that is known to publish such controversial takes on the hot topics around NBA court. There was no confirmation from either of the basketball stars if a conversation like this happened or not.

Conversely, in a recent revelation, NBA star Kawhi Leonard has spoken out about his former teammate Paul George's decision to depart from the LA Clippers and join the Philadelphia 76ers. Leonard expressed that George's departure did not come as a shock to him, citing ongoing discussions and awareness of the situation throughout the past season.

The duo, known for their partnership on the court, had evidently been in communication regarding George's contract negotiations. Leonard disclosed that they were well aware of the circumstances that would either solidify their continuation together with the Clippers or lead to a different outcome.

Consequently, Leonard mentioned that George's move to the Sixers was "no surprise" given their prior conversations and understanding of the situation.

Despite efforts by Clippers coach Ty Lue to retain George on the team, the star player opted to pursue a four-year, $212 million deal with Philadelphia in free agency. Lue expressed disappointment at losing such a pivotal member of the team and highlighted the challenge of filling the void left by George's departure.

George, in a podcast, also revealed details about the contract negotiations with the Clippers, including initial offers and subsequent discussions. The narrative around the extension took various turns, ultimately culminating in George's decision to join the Sixers.