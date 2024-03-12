Fact Check: Did Kevin Durant Call Signing for Warriors a Mistake While Admitting to Playing After Smoking Marijuana?

Kevin Durant is a legend of the NBA. The Suns superstar has been a phenomenal scorer and is one of the toughest players to guard in the game because of his 6-foot-11 lanky frame.

However, the 14-time NBA All-Star’s name is being discussed because of a statement regarding Marijuana and the Golden State Warriors.

According to certain social media posts, has smoked marijuana before games. Durant is quoted as saying that he smoked marijuana before games, particularly when he was a member of the Golden State Warriors, in a recent post by NBA Centel.

According to NBA Centel's X post, Durant told The Boardroom, "It definitely has its pros and cons. You know what I mean. I hoop better when I'm high, but I also make dumb decisions occasionally. similar to when I joined the Warriors."

But there's no evidence that Durant said these things. NBA Centel is a parody account that has been shown to only elicit impulsive responses from supporters and make light of news about the league. You shouldn't take anything that NBA Centel posts at face value.

Cannabis is not on the list of forbidden substances

2023 saw the NBA remove cannabis from its list of forbidden substances. The NBA and its players association came to an agreement on this, which was sealed in a collective bargaining agreement. This is in line with short-term adjustments made in 2020 that restricted arbitrary screenings and penalties for cannabis use.

Players can now endorse CBD products, which is in line with changes observed in other professional sports leagues such as the NHL and MLB.

Drant's actions and his Thirty Five Ventures investments in cannabis companies were major factors in the NBA and NBPA's decision to take marijuana off their list of prohibited substances.

Durant’s season so far

Kevin Durant is having a wonderful season on the court and he has been healthy for most of the season. His scoring prowess has made sure that the Suns occupy a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Durant is averaging 28.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game in the 58 games he has played so far this season.

