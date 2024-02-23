Fact Check: Did Kevin Durant Really Say He Wants To Drink Sydney Sweeny and Scarlett Johansson’s Bath Water? Find Out

Kevin Durant is a superstar on the basketball court and is one of the top scorers in the history of the league. However, his Twitter game is not as strong as his basketball.

Kevin Durant

NBA veteran and star player for the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant, has never been afraid to voice his thoughts.

This is particularly true of his past on Twitter, where he has made some very funny tweets over the years.

Known for making direct statements, Kevin Durant allegedly stated in an interview that he would be open to drinking Sydney Sweeney's bathwater, a claim that has gone viral online.

 

Kevin Durant with Phoenix Suns

What was the Tweet?

The NBA Centel tweeted that the 35-year-old stated he would be open to drinking "Sydney Sweeney's bathwater" if given the opportunity.

It was eventually made clear, though, that it was a parody account and there was no truth in the statement posted.


Of course, there have been a lot of dubious trends on the internet recently, including the bath water trend.

In some online communities, celebrities' used bath water has become somewhat of a trend, and frequently find buyers online.

Kevin Durant

Durant's Real Tweet on Scarlett Johannson

The assertion might be a reference to one of Kevin Durant's earlier tweets.

He claimed in a 2011 tweet that he would love to "drink Scarlett Johannsen's bath water."


Sydney Sweeney: Who is She?

Having starred in films like Madame Web, The White Lotus, and Euphoria, Sweeney is well-known for her romantic comedy Anyone But You, which made almost $200 million at the box office globally.

Sydney Sweeney

Kevin Durant’s record with the Suns

In 57 games during his career with the Suns, Kevin Durant has averaged 27.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

