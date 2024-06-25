Fact Check: Did Khabib Nurmagomedov Have Links With Individual Involved in Dagestan Attack? UFC Star Addresses Allegation

Trigger warning: This article mentions about terrorist brutality and other related activities

A horrific incident took place in two areas of the Republic of Dagestan, Russia, Derbent, and Makhachkala, on June 23, 2024, where some individuals launched a gruesome attack, costing the lives of many. The incident grabbed the attention of the entire world. A rumor circling on social media suggests that one of the attackers involved in the terror attack, Ghadzimurad Kagirov, was part of former undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Numargomedov and Islam Makhachev’s Eagle MMA gym.

Per some latest reports by James Porrazzo, the Federal Security Service announced in the media that they would launch a public investigation on every mixed martial arts gym in Dagestan for religious extremist elements. Especially the Eagle MMA, which Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC champion Islam Makhachev own.

Fans are now wondering if the rumor and reports are true that a team member of Khabib Nurmagomedov was involved in this high-profile terror attack.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has broken his silence on the serious issue and addressed it via the Red Corner MMA platform. He shared some quotes from Khabib via Ruptly, where The Eagle revealed whether militant Ghadzimurad Kagirov was part of his team or not.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said, “This is inhuman. Going into a church and kill**g someone just because they practice a different religion. Do I really need to condemn this? Isn't it clear that this is a brutal and inhuman act?"

The Eagle revealed the truth behind the rumor about Ghadzimurad Kagirov and expressed, “(The terrorist) is not our student, that's absolute nonsense, it is not true. Yes, he had a camp at the gym at some point, maybe for a couple of months. But he was never part of the team.”

What’s next for Islam Makhachev?

UFC lightweight champion and current number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev recently defended his lightweight strap for the third time against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 pay-per-view.

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier fought an absolute war against each other for 22 minutes straight. Diamond could be ranked as the toughest test for Makhachev.

Poirier’s counter-wrestling against Islam Makhachev was unexpectedly amazing. He even managed to give Makhachev a big cut on his face, and the Dagestani Champion saw blood on canvas for the first time in his entire career.

In the last round, Islam Makhachev saw an opening, grabbed Diamond's leg, and tripped him on the canvas with an old-school wrestling sweep.

Makhachev was quick enough to turn the sweep into a submission choke and submitted Dustin Poirier to retain his championship crown.

Fans are now wondering what can be next for UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and when fans can see him walking through the curtains towards the sold arenas inside the UFC octagon.

Dana White revealed at the post-fight press conference that Islam Makhachev will have to lock horns with Arman Tsarukyan, who earned the position of number one contender at UFC 300 after he defeated former champion Charles Oliveira.

Some previous reports suggest that UFC can book the showdown between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan this year either at UFC Saudi Arabia card in October or Madison Square Garden in November.

