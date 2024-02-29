Back in July 2023, the US Congress held a public hearing about the government supposedly hiding a secret program on UFOs. Three retired military veterans spoke about decades-old UFO crash retrieval and reverse engineering. Apparently, Grusch, who worked with the National Reconnaissance Office made claims that he was aware of it but was denied access. He also hinted that the US might have known about extra-terrestrial activities since the 1930s.

Congressman Tim Burchett backed the idea of a cover-up. However, the Pentagon refuted it saying that there's no proof of any extraterrestrial materials program.

A few days later in August 2023, a hilarious picture of Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James and 44th U.S. President, Barack Obama supposedly trying to find the hidden UFO went viral. The pair’s picture came at a time when the chaos over the UFOs was at its peak to add a touch of humor to the ruckus.

Nevertheless, it was all a creation of AI. A satirical account called Buttcrack Sports reposted it, and NBA fans on X (formerly Twitter) went wild.

Fans started trolling the work of AI. "LeBama," "LeUFO," "LeDoraTheExplorer" and "LeDroneStrike" were some of the hilarious responses.

Few people were also marveling at how good AI art has become.

The AI-generated picture of LeBron James and Barack Obama was made by designer and digital artist Derick David.

News About UFO Garnered More Views Than Lebron James Produced Show

In August 2023, NewsNation's special ‘We Are Not Alone: The Historic Hearing,’ attracted 106,000 viewers. ‘We Are Not Alone: The Historic Hearing,’ covered congressional hearings on UFOs.

Interestingly, it surpassed CNN's See It Loud: The History of Black Television, which garnered 65,000 viewers, according to Nielsen data. For the unversed, LeBron James co-produced See It Loud is a five-part docuseries exploring the evolution of Black television and its cultural impact. It premiered on CNN on July 9, 2023.

LeBron James’ Comeback in Latest NBA Game Against Clippers

On February 28, LeBron James carried the L.A. Lakers team on his back in the fourth quarter against the L.A. Clippers. When the Lakers were down by 21 points, LeBron went full beast mode. He scored 19 points and assisted on 11 more. In total, King James contributed to 30 out of the 39 points the Lakers scored in the fourth quarter.

Next, when the Clippers versus Lakers game was tied at 106, LeBron made a killer pass to Rui Hachimura which gave his team a lead. That kicked off a 12-0 run for the Lakers, with LeBron scoring five of those points. Finally, the Lakers won over the Clippers 116-112.

Note: When the Clippers had a chance to tie or win, LeBron shut down that opportunity by making Kawhi Leonard miss a tough shot. Then, he grabbed the ball and passed it to Cam Reddish for an easy basket. And, the game was over!

Lebron James will next face the Washington Wizards on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.