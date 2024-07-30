Fact Check: Did LeBron James Really Cheat on Wife Savannah? Looking Back At Sofia Franklyn's Allegations

Since high school, LeBron James and Savannah Brinson have been in a relationship, finally tying the knot on September 14th, 2013. The Akron, Ohio natives are parents to three children, namely, LeBron "Bronny" Jr., Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri Nova.

Savannah, a successful businesswoman, and philanthropist, is acclaimed for her unique furniture line and community-based initiatives like "Women of Our Future". LeBron frequently acknowledges Savannah as the backbone of his success, emphasizing her role in their family. In his words, "Without my queen, I'd be absolutely nothing."

Sofia Franklyn's comments on LeBron James spark controversy and public debate

Sofia Franklyn's remarks about LeBron James ignited a storm of public debate and controversy. LeBron's wife, Savannah James, has openly acknowledged her faith in her husband and dismissed rumors, focusing on their enduring bond. These accusations occasionally resurface.

Several accusations of infidelity have been made against LeBron James, particularly by influencer YesJulz, who has refuted these claims herself, insisting that no extramarital affair took place despite former speculations. Rumors also involve podcast host Sofia Franklyn, who has made allegations about him hosting parties at which women sign confidentiality agreements, suggesting adultery. Her comment recently went viral, provoking divergent online reactions.

But according to Sofia Franklyn, the basketball player whose worth is estimated in billions, may not be as dedicated to his marriage as he represents. Stories about the sports star's alleged affairs have circulated for years, but they've never been substantiated or confirmed. Franklyn revealed never-disclosed pieces of information about James allegedly cheating on his high school sweetheart in a recent episode of the 'Sofia with an F' podcast.

When a conversation about Adam Levine, Maroon 5's lead singer, veered towards LeBron and Leonardo DiCaprio, someone off-camera sought more details about James' moves. This prompted Franklyn to spill the beans.

When asked about LeBron James' actions, Franklyn said, "LeBron James frequently has parties where women are present and NDAs need to be signed. Didn’t you know that LeBron is a cheater?"

The controversial clip, which was captioned "If you are going to cheat.. at least respect and LOWER YOUR VOICE ADAM" along with a few hashtags involving James, went viral on TikTok. Some users criticized Franklyn for her derogatory comments about the sports star, while the clip gathered over a million views on TikTok.

LeBron James, who is currently preoccupied with his NBA career, did not respond to Sofia Franklyn's allegations. He is currently preparing for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where he will make history as the first U.S. men's basketball player to carry the Team USA flag at the opening ceremony.

