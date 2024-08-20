Fact Check: Did Michael Jordan Really Say 'If Kids Can Afford USD 8 Coffee, They Can Pay Their Own Student Loans'? Exploring Viral Claim

No, Michael Jordan did not say that kids who "can afford $8 cups of coffee" should "pay their own student loans" as a viral Facebook post claimed. This quote first surfaced on a Facebook page connected to a network known for publishing fictional stories under the guise of satire. A quick Google search confirmed no trace of this news being circulated by reputable sources.

The claim originated from a post published on August 16, 2024, by the Facebook page "America's Last Line of Defense." If you're familiar with Facebook, you've likely encountered content from America's Last Line of Defense. This page identifies itself as a "satire/parody" account and is managed by an entity known as "Busta Troll." The meme in question even includes a "satire" label in its lower-left corner.

As already mentioned, no reliable news sources have reported Michael Jordan making a statement about students affording " $8 cups of coffee" and paying their "own student loans." There's no evidence to back this claim beyond the satirical post on Facebook.

The Facebook post in question stated: "The average college student spends more than $800 a month on coffee and takeout. But sure, we should pay their loans for them." This post also featured an image of a man with the quote, "If these kids can afford $8 cups of coffee, they can afford to pay their own student loans," displayed on the left side. Though the post doesn't explicitly name Michael Jordan, it does show his photo.

The page that posted this content is part of the "America's Last Line of Defense" network, which is known for satire and is operated by Christopher Blair, a self-identified liberal troll from Maine. This network specializes in creating fictional stories with the aim of provoking reactions from Republicans, conservatives, and evangelical Christians.

Each site in this network includes an "About" section, clarifying that everything on their platform is fictional, stating:

"About Satire Before you complain and decide satire is synonymous with 'comedy':

sat·ire ˈsaˌtī(ə)r noun The use of humor, irony, exaggeration, or ridicule to expose and criticize people's stupidity or vices, particularly in the context of contemporary politics and other topical issues.

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site's pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you're still having an issue with that satire thing."

In a separate but relevant matter, Michael Jordan has been in the news lately due to his $15 million Chicago mansion being at the center of a TikTok controversy. So, Michael Jordan has been trending, but not for the reason stated by 'America's Last Line of Defense.' The Bulls legend’s home, listed for $14.855 million, has been on the market since 2012. A recent TikTok video by user @decayingmidwest claims to show the seven-acre property in disrepair.

Jordan's difficulties in selling the property have been widely reported; in 2013, the asking price was reduced to $16 million. The recent viral video has renewed attention on the condition of the Highland Park home, which was initially listed for $29 million. The home remains on the market at the unique price of $14.855 million—a number that adds up to 23, Jordan's iconic jersey number—and has been listed at this price for the past nine years.

