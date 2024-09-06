Fact Check: Did Michael Jordan REALLY Turn Down USD 200 Million To Do Commercial With ‘Woke Creep’ LeBron James?

Michael Jordan, a global icon and basketball legend, recently made headlines when he turned down an incredible $200 million offer to star in a commercial with fellow NBA superstar LeBron James. The decision sent shockwaves through the sports and advertising industries.

According to the viral post, Jordan declined the offer because he considers LeBron James ‘a woke creep'. Is there any truth to the widely shared story, though? Let's find out.

It is untrue. This story originated from a website that describes itself as satirical and full of ‘fake news.’ Lead Stories, a website known for their fact checks, confirmed that they were informed by a Michael Jordan’s representative that there was "no truth" to this.

According to a Google search, the earliest version of this claim originated from SpaceX Fanclub. On February 6, 2024, the assertion was posted on their Facebook page.

LeBron James, known by his nickname, "King James," is regarded as one of the greatest players in basketball history and is frequently pitted against Michael Jordan in discussions about the greatest player of all time.

James made eight consecutive trips to the NBA Finals between 2011 and 2018, during which he won four NBA titles. Along with winning three gold medals at the Olympics while playing for the U.S. men's national team, he also won the first NBA Cup in 2023 with the Lakers.

James has won multiple individual awards, including four Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards, four Finals MVP Awards, three All-Star Game MVP Awards, and the first NBA Cup MVP award.

He is also the NBA's all-time leading scorer and ranks fourth in career assists. LeBron James is the oldest player in the NBA now and is well-known for his longevity.

Between 1984 and 2003, Michael Jordan participated in 15 seasons of professional basketball and won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls. In the 1980s and 1990s, he played a significant role in the global popularization of basketball and the NBA. By acclamation, Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time," reads his profile on the NBA website.

He was dubbed "Air Jordan" and "His Airness" for his impressive leaping ability, which was showcased by his ability to slam dunk from the free-throw line in Slam Dunk Contests. Jordan completed a three-peat by winning titles in 1992 and 1993 after winning his first NBA championship with the Bulls in 1991.

After his father was killed, Jordan abruptly left the basketball team before the 1993–94 NBA season to play for the Chicago White Sox in Minor League Baseball. He later rejoined the Bulls in March 1995, and he helped them win three more titles in 1996, 1997, and 1998 in addition to setting a record with 72 regular season victories in the 1995–96 NBA season.

