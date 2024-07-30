Following the outrage against the 2024 Paris Olympics over an apparent mock-representation of Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper, a report stated that Samsung Electronics has withdrawn from its $1 billion advertising contract with the event. The website Esspots, which reported the news on July 28, 2024, described the purported reason for the company's claimed move:

They wrote, “The decision comes in response to what the company describes as the Olympics’ increasingly “woke” agenda, a stance that has stirred significant debate within both corporate and sporting worlds."

Esspots claimed that the company's decision was spurred by a contentious segment of the Olympics opening ceremony:

"A segment involving drag queens and dancers in a scene that resembled Leonardo da Vinci’s "The Last Supper" sparked outrage among conservative audiences and religious groups."

Did Samsung really take the USD 1 Billion advertising away from the Paris Olympics 2024?

Esspots’ news and reports are not right. Samsung will not end its association with the Olympics. The corporation has not published an official declaration on the matter. If you look at the disclaimer offered by the firm, you will detect the inauthenticity behind it.

The website, a subsidiary of SpaceXMania.com, provides manufactured tales that are satirical in tone but not true. In their "About Us" section, they plainly state, "Our team of writers and editors is dedicated to bringing you the latest and greatest in fake news and absurdity, all with a healthy dose of humor and satire."



What was the Last Supper backlash all about in Paris Olympics 2024?

Olympic officials in Paris apologized on Sunday to anyone who was hurt by a scene from the opening ceremony depicting the Greek deity Dionysus and an old celebration in his honor. Critics said it ridiculed "The Last Supper."

During Friday's event on the Debilly Bridge over the Seine, the camera moved to French DJ and producer Barbara Butch, who calls herself a "love activist." Butch donned a blue dress with a silver hat, and as the camera pans out, she is accompanied by drag queens on all sides.

Later, a completely nude figure painted in blue emerged, representing Dionysus, the god of wine-making, vegetation, fertility, and pleasure, on a dinner plate with food. He then sang while the others surrounding him danced, and the image transitioned to a runway with models walking across.

The image has sparked outrage, with some claiming it ridiculed "The Last Supper, " a renowned artwork by Leonardo da Vinci depicting Jesus Christ with his 12 apostles at his last dinner when he announced that one of them would betray him.

Since then, several Christian and Catholic groups from throughout the world have condemned the incident. The French Bishops' Conference, which represents the country's Catholic bishops, said in a statement that the image was a "mockery and derision of Christianity" and that it was thinking about religious followers who had been "hurt by the outrageousness and provocation of certain scenes." Bishop Robert Barron of Minnesota stated in a video that it insulted "a very central moment in Christianity."

