Fact Check: Did Shavkat Rakhmonov Call Leon Edwards the N-Word After UFC 304?

Did Shavkat Rakhmonov really call Leon Edwards the N-word? This shocking claim has set the UFC community abuzz. After a heated UFC 304 main event, emotions ran high. Leon Edwards, despite a strong effort, fell to Belal Muhammad. His performance, marked by determination, wasn't enough to retain his title.

Soon after, a tweet, supposedly from Rakhmonov, surfaced. It used offensive language to mock Edwards. But is this true? Did Rakhmonov actually post such a tweet?

Hold up! Was that tweet from Rakhmonov REALLY a racial slur?

According to a post on Reddit, Shavkat Rakhmonov tweeted, "Haha, nice performance nigga @LeonEdwards. Not (laughing emoji)." This claim quickly spread, causing outrage among fans and fighters. However, after an investigation, it has been confirmed that this tweet is fake. There is no record of such a tweet on Rakhmonov's official Twitter account.

The only tweet made by Rakhmonov after UFC 304 was of him congratulating Belal on the win, where he said, "Congratulations on your well-deserved victory, @bullyb170! I hope you keep your word and defend your title against me when you’re ready, champ."

Now, let's talk about the fight itself. Belal Muhammad put on a dominant performance against Leon Edwards at UFC 304. He used a mix of takedowns and effective striking to keep Edwards off balance throughout the fight. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 in Muhammad's favor, making him the new welterweight champion.

Edwards, despite his best efforts, couldn't match Muhammad's relentless pace and strategic execution. Although he managed a few strong reversals and strikes, it wasn't enough to sway the judges. Muhammad's victory was clear and well-deserved, ending Edwards' reign as champion.

Pimblett reacts to Muhammad's victory over Edwards

While the arena buzzed with Paddy Pimblett’s first-round triumph, the mood shifted backstage. The English lightweight, fresh off his spectacular win against King Green, couldn’t hide his disappointment as he watched fellow countryman Leon Edwards lose his title .

As captured on his YouTube channel, Paddy's reaction was telling. As Belal Muhammad was declared the new welterweight champion, Pimblett shook his head disapprovingly and remarked to his team, "Most boring champion ever." It’s clear that Paddy had hoped for a different outcome, preferring Edwards to retain the title over Muhammad, whom he dubbed ‘Bully B.’

Despite the backstage gloom, Paddy's spirits lifted slightly during his post-fight interview, where he confidently called out Renato Moicano as his next potential opponent, showcasing his readiness to move forward and keep climbing the ranks.

What do you think about the recent events at UFC 304? Were you surprised by the outcomes, or did they play out as you expected? Share your thoughts with us.