Fact Check: Did Stephen Curry Really Hit 105 Straight 3's During Team USA's Preparation For 2024 Paris Olympics?

A video showing Stephen Curry hitting 105 consecutive three-pointers during Team USA's preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics has gone viral. Team USA's basketball squad for Paris 2024 is undoubtedly stacked with talent, featuring top NBA players set to face off against teams like Spain, Canada, and Serbia for the gold.

Over the last decade, the Golden State Warriors guard has established himself as one of the greatest three-point shooters ever. Curry's career tally stands at 3,747 made threes and counting, with Ray Allen next at 2,973.

He has led the NBA in made threes eight times. Steph’s best season was in 2016 when he hit over 400 threes. Last year, Curry led the league again, sinking 357 shots from beyond the arc.

Sadly, the point guard has never been able to participate in the Olympics before . So, it's not a stretch to say that Steph Curry is really gearing up for the showdown. However, how true is the news that he hit 105 straight 3's during Team USA's preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics? Let's find out!

Verdict: Fake news

Stephen Curry did hit 105 three-pointers, but not for Team USA practice

While the news itself isn't fake, the timeline doesn't match. In fact, Stephen Curry did hit 105 three-pointers in a row, but it was back in 2020.

In 2020, a video surfaced online showing Steph Curry making not 1, not 2, but 105 consecutive 3-pointers. According to the Warriors, Curry’s incredible hot streak lasted more than five minutes before he finally missed. To err is human? Tell the man that!

Advertisement

The Warriors captured the final 103 on video at the Bulls’ practice facility. Curry’s shots were counted by his longtime shooting coach, assistant Bruce Fraser, and coach Steve Kerr only heard about it afterwards. When Curry finally missed, he pumped his arms and yelled in delight.

Recently, the video was re-posted on X, formerly Twitter. The account captioned the video, "Steph Curry hitting 105 straight 3’s (mind-blown emoji) Team USA is on a Mission."

The comments quickly called out the profile, with one fan saying, "Tell me you want clickbait without telling me you want clickbait."

Another said, "This is from 2020 lol."

"This is old," another fan called out.

READ MORE: 'Hyped' Stephen Curry Opens Up About Representing Team USA for First Time at Olympics in Paris 2024

Steph Curry mic'd up during Team USA's latest practice

On Wednesday, Team USA will meet Canada in Las Vegas for their first exhibition game before they head to Paris later in the month for the 2024 edition of the Olympic games.

Advertisement

As the team prepares for the Olympics at training camp in Las Vegas, a member of the Golden State Warriors provided an inside look at the action while wearing a microphone during Team USA’s latest practice.

During the two-minute video, Curry spoke with his former Golden State teammate Kevin Durant, gave his best Anthony Edwards impression, went one-on-one against assistant coach Erik Spoelstra, and talked with his new teammates during scrimmages.

Stephen Curry unveils brand-new Curry 12 shoes during Team USA practice

During training camp, the two-time MVP gave a first look at the latest edition of his signature shoe line. While getting reps in Las Vegas with the rest of the team, Curry was seen donning a pair of the new "Curry 12." They are set to release in the United States in August, with a global rollout expected later in the fall.

At training camp, Stephen Curry wore the Team USA colorway of the sneaker. A distinct feature of this shoe is the words "greatest shooter ever" written on the tongue.

Advertisement