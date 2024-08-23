Fact Check: Did Stephen Curry Really Request Trade From Warriors? Exploring Viral Tweet

Is Stephen Curry requesting a trade from the Golden State Warriors? A tweet recently went viral claiming that the star guard is seeking a way out of the roster and has asked to be traded.

The social media post surfaced at a time when things have already started heating up. With each passing day, the rumor mill seems to be inching closer to believable theories that Curry could be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, this is not true—at least not at the current time. The viral tweet originated from a parody X/Twitter account that falsely claimed NBA insider Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports had reported it, making the rumor appear more credible.

FYI, there hasn’t been any confirmation from the Warriors, nor from Steph himself. But how did all of this start? Despite being under contract with the Warriors until the 2025-26 season, rumors have been circulating about Curry's possible desire for a change.

Attention has turned to Curry's social media behavior , particularly a notable change in his Instagram bio. The alteration from “Guard for the @Warriors” to “Olympic Gold Medalist” has fueled speculation about his future plans.

Not only this, LeBron Jamess recent Instagram post with Curry in the frame following their triumphant gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics has also ignited intense speculation about a potential trade that would unite the two superstars on the same team.

The post, captioned "Same Team...Winning Team" by Curry, coupled with his intriguing move of removing ‘guard for the Warriors’ from his bio, has fueled fervent discussions among fans and analysts.

While the idea of pairing Curry with the likes of James and Anthony Davis in a Lakers uniform has sparked excitement among supporters, the practicality of such a blockbuster trade remains uncertain.

Even if the trade takes place, there would be years full of accolades that Steph would leave behind. After securing an Olympic gold medal in Paris, Curry's basketball legacy includes four NBA titles, two league MVP awards, a Finals MVP title, and the record for the most 3-pointers made in NBA history.

At 36 years old, Curry stands at a point in his career where he has little left to prove in terms of individual accomplishments.

There are various theories surrounding why Curry might have removed his Warriors affiliation from his social media profile. Some suggest that the update could simply be a way for Curry to highlight his latest achievement, prioritizing his Olympic gold medal over his NBA team affiliation. Others speculate that it could be a strategic move to signal his intentions or apply pressure on the Warriors' front office for potential roster upgrades.

For those analyzing the situation, parallels have been drawn between Curry's actions and previous instances, such as Klay Thompson's social media behavior before his departure from the Warriors, which adds fuel to the speculation.

Despite Curry's continued posting of Warriors-related content on his feed, the recent change in his bio has prompted fans to question the team's future trajectory. However, only time will tell what these speculations will lead to.

