Fact Check: Did Travis Kelce Really Skip Chiefs Game to Attend DNC? Exploring Viral Rumor

Rumors has it that Travis Kelce skipped the Kansas City Chiefs’ game so that he could attend the Democratic National Convention (DNC). However, the claims are not true. The tight end was in Chicago on Thursday night. However, he did not visit the DNC and was sidelined because the franchise wanted him to rest.

There were speculations over the weekend about a surprise guest who would take over the stage at the United Center ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepting the upcoming 2024 presidential nomination from the Democratic Party.

According to the rumors, Gayle King of CBS reported that Kelce has “recently reached out” to Harris’ campaign “about attending the DNC tonight.” During a segment while he was discussing the speculations, about Beyonce and Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance, the American TV personality made the aforementioned claim.

The 69-year-old said, “The Taylor Swift rumors are interesting to me because I was told a couple of days ago that Travis Kelce had also reached out to the Harris campaign when it was first announced and said that he wanted to be here on the night she was speaking.”

Other accounts on the internet started spreading the rumor as well, one of which is a famous page on X (formerly Twitter) called MLFootball.

Nevertheless, as mentioned before, Kelce was in Chicago but did not attend the DNC. On Thursday, the defending champions were up against the Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead Stadium to play their third and finale game of the pre-season.

Meanwhile, Kelce, along with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, both were sidelined against the Bears so that they could avoid any injury just ahead of the beginning of the regular season. It was earlier announced by coach Andy Reid that both players wouldn't play the final game.

The decision was made so that they could keep their star players fresh and ready for the upcoming opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Making Kelce and Mahomes rest was the coach's broader strategy so that the key players of the team stay fully fit and are in peak condition before they start the season.

The 34-year-old, who has been having a very good time dating global star Taylor Swift since a year ago, played the first two games of the pre-season opener. Although it was hard for the fans to not be able to see their favorite players on the field, this decision was to lead the franchise toward a long-time success.

Meanwhile, keeping the star players out against the Bears also provided an opportunity for the backup players so they could understand and showcase their skills and abilities about what they are capable of.

The Chiefs concluded their preparation 3-0 after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions, and recently to the Bears with a score of 34-21, although this is just a pre-season.

The Chiefs are gearing up for a three-peat this season and are motivated enough to become the first franchise to win three Lombardi trophies in a row in the league’s history. The team will kick off their much-awaited regular season against the Raven on September 5.

