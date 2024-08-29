Fact Check: Did Vince McMahon Really Buy AEW? Exploring Viral Rumor

Has AEW’s success rattled the former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon so much that he is thinking of buying the promotion? Was Shane McMahon’s meetings with Tony Khan not about his AEW return but rather about the other McMahon simply buying off its competition?

The answer is no. Vince McMahon has neither purchased AEW nor made any deal with Shane McMahon or Tony Khan about it. These rumors, in fact, started gaining momentum when some WWE fans started floating a wild theory that Shane McMahon was looking to buy AEW from Tony Khan. Vince McMahon plotted this as he wanted to run AEW behind the scenes with Shane as its face.

Also Read: Tony Khan Breaks Silence On Secret Shane McMahon Meeting Amidst AEW Debut Rumors

However, none of this stands true and is all baloney. Vince McMahon, at present, is so entangled in the Janel Grant controversy that it doesn’t appear that he would be interested in any business deal. Further, even if Vince McMahon agrees to buy it or even shows interest in it, will it happen?

Tony Khan, son of American billionaire Shahid Khan, owns the promotion. Tony, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks started AEW in 2019 solely to create a promotion that would be a major competitor to WWE.

Vince McMahon’s WWE has been in the business for quite some time and after the shutting down of WCW in 2001, the company had been the sole sports entertainment promotion. Tony Khan’s AEW, when it came, promised that it would promise more wrestling.

Soon, it saw an influx of WWE talent, including Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose, Cesaro, and several others. While no one believed that it would touch WWE, Tony Khan managed to do the unthinkable, and AEW not only became a successful venture within two years, but it also became WWE's top rival, even surpassing TNA Impact Wrestling.

Advertisement

Recently, WWE’s star performer Ricochet signed with AEW and made his debut at their premium PPV, All In, in Wembley, London. Several WWE stars moved to AEW because of the perks they get there, which weren’t in WWE.

For example, the promotion lets wrestlers pursue their acting career, if they want, along with their AEW duties. Mercedes Mone, aka Sasha Banks, is a good example. The former WWE superstar said that WWE didn’t allow her to go for a movie shoot, while Tony Khan not just allowed her to do so, but at the same time, said that if she wanted to do it after her AEW match, there would be a chartered plane available for her to take her to her set.

These were the perks Tony Khan gave to the wrestlers, and in return, his promotion has clocked good numbers. So, there is no question whatsoever of selling the promotion to his business rival, Vince McMahon, and exiting the market. This would be a blunder that Khan shall never make in his life.

Advertisement

Read More: Why Did Vince McMahon Fire Shane McMahon from WWE? Find Out