Fact Check: Did WWE Accidentally Leak Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan SummerSlam 2024 Match Winner?

The saga between WWE women's world heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley and current WWE world heavyweight champion Liv Morgan is one of the best programs WWE has produced in the women's division in recent memories.

Rhea Ripley wants to reclaim her WWE women's world heavyweight championship that she technically lost; Mami and Queen of Extreme will lock horns at the upcoming massive WWE event, Summer Slam 2024.

WWE fanatics are highly anticipating the match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, and surprisingly, WWE fans and experts are picking Liv Morgan over Rhea Ripley, as multiple rumors and predictions suggest Dominik Mysterio, the kayfabe boyfriend of Rhea Ripley, will betray Mami and help Morgan to retain her championship.

On the final WWE Monday Night Raw before Summer Slam 2024, the WWE production team seems to have leaked the result of the Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley championship at Summer Slam 2024.

During a backstage segment, WWE production used Rhea Ripley’s graphic as a transition. The graphic had Rhea Ripley’s picture as WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion. WWE fanatics are now wondering if WWE has actually leaked the result; putting Rhea Repliy’s graphic as champion was definitely a mistake. The WWE production team did it by mistake; they might have used an old graphic MAMI, which we can't consider as a potential leak.

Bayley wants more storylines like Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan in WWE

WWE women's champion Rolemodel Bayley is all set to lock horns with WWE Queen of the Ring 2024 Nia Jax at the Summer Slam 2024 for the WWE Women's championship gold.

A couple of days back, Bayley had a fun conversation at the What Do You Wanna Talk About Podcast where she expressed that WWE needs to craft more storylines like Rhea Riley vs. Bayley in the women's division; Bayley said, “I think the stuff they’re doing with Liv, Rhea, & Dom right now is such good stuff that I wish we could do more of it in the Women’s Division, where it's not always based on a championship."

She further said, “More personal stories show the different sides of the girls. I think the more we can show the women interact with each other or with the guys and show different sides of us, the more we can show the range that we all have.”

Summer Slam 2024 match card

The next WWE primum live event after WWE Money in the Bank 2024 is the Summer Slam 2024 PLE. The event is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa (WWE Undisputed Championship singles match) (announced)

2. Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk and Seth Rollins (referee) (Special Guest Referee Match) (announced)

3. Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) (announced)

4. Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) (announced)

5. Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight (WWE United States Championship singles match)

6. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match) (announced)

7. Sami Zayn ( c ) vs Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental championship match) (announced)

