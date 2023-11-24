Fact check: Does controversial influencer Andrew Tate aka Top G have cancer?

Andrew Tate is best known for showcasing his luxurious lifestyle on the internet, controversial statements about women, and advice on how an ideal man should live his life. He is also famous for presenting his theories of the matrix.

Self-proclaimed Top G caught the international media’s attention when he and his brother were arrested in 2022 on charges of human trafficking and sexual misconduct.

Tate was under house arrest earlier this year and a spokesperson from Tate’s side revealed in a statement he is suffering from lung diseases. Even a copy of the medical report of the 36-year-old former kickboxer went viral on the internet, which stated he had a lesion on his upper lung that required surgery, which indicated that he might be suffering from lung cancer.

A spokesperson for Tate even released a statement, “Andrew was diagnosed with a serious medical condition in December 2022 whilst he was in Dubai. His wish is to attend a prearranged consultation in Dubai.”

ALSO READ: Andrew Tate net worth 2023: Why is this controversial influencer famous and how did he get rich

Andrew Tate's response to his lung cancer rumor

The news of Top G's lung cancer spread like wildfire on social media. Then the King Cobra himself came forward to address the elephant in the room.

Tate released a statement on his Twitter account addressing his lung cancer rumors:

“I do not have cancer. My lungs contain precisely zero smoking damage. In fact, I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete. There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle. True warriors are scarred both inside and out.”

Even after Tate’s statement, his representative revealed the self-proclaimed Top G is getting treatment in Romania, and the doctor suggested that Tate might be suffering from a carcinoid tumor, which slowly grows in the lungs.

After that, King Cobra again tweeted about his condition and clarified with his fans.

"As one of the most influential men on the face of the planet, it is important for the good of humanity that I live as long as possible," Tate further claimed. "At my current strength levels, I estimate to survive for at least 5000 more years. With this in mind, I take my medical care extremely seriously. I had a regular checkup organized in Dubai pre-detention."

"The doctors were extremely interested in the scar on my lung. They do not understand how I survive without treatment. They do not know the secrets of Wudan. But this battle has long passed."

After going through all the statements, we can clearly see that the Top G is definitely suffering from some medical issues but it is not clear if he has cancer. He himself has denied the reports about Lung cancer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Andrew Tate go to jail? Everything you need to know about why the controversial influencer was arreste