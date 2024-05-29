Fact Check: Does Reconstructed Image of Jesus Christ by Scientists Really Look Like Luka Doncic? Exploring Viral Tweet

As Luka Doncic’s popularity touches the roof, there are news about him making rounds on social media which can even make a hardcore Luka Doncic fan think twice about the seriousness of their fandom. A recent post showcasing him as Jesus of Nazareth started making rounds on X (formerly Twitter).

The Slovenian superstar is having the season of his life in the NBA as he is on the verge of qualifying for the NBA finals for the first time in his short NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks.

Does Reconstructed Image of Jesus Christ by Scientists Really Look Like Luka Doncic?

Sometimes, it’s hard to believe what’s a real scientific image or just a photoshopped image. However, it didn’t take us much time to decode the post as fake, as @buttcracksports posted it. Jesus was a Nazirite and Nazirites were not allowed to cut their hair.

Buttcracksports is a fun page that posts satirical news regarding players and referees. Therefore, the reconstructed image of Jesus Christ by scientists was fake and it didn't look like Luka Doncic.

How Good is Luka Doncic?

Doncic has made the first team all-NBA five times. The NBA's all-time greats are on the list of players who can make that claim. However, a lot will be eliminated if we limit it to five choices in a row. Much more if we narrow it down to "five all-star selections to the NBA first team in their first six seasons."

LeBron James won 11 straight, but in his third year, he was selected for the first time to play on the All-NBA first team. Although Tim Duncan was older than Luka when he joined the NBA, he was on the first team all nine seasons—a record that will probably stand for years. Furthermore, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant were 20 years old when they were selected to the all-NBA team, but not the first team.

