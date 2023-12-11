Fact check: Does Shaquille O’Neal have a PhD? Exploring NBA legend’s academic qualifications

Shaquille O'Neal is considered one of the greatest centers and overall players in the history of the NBA (National Basketball Association). He had an illustrious career as a dominant center during his 19 seasons in the NBA.

He was part of six teams throughout his 19-year career and became a four-time NBA champion.

Contrary to what many fans believe, Shaq doesn't hold a Ph.D. Instead, he proudly possesses an Ed.D., a doctoral degree in education obtained from Barry University Florida in 2012.

His academic journey was aimed at honoring his mother's significant emphasis on the worth of education.

Over four years, Shaq diligently worked to earn a cumulative GPA of 3.813 while accumulating 54 credit hours at Barry University.

His pursuit of learning occurred mainly through online courses and video conferencing.

His 2012 graduation rewarded him with an Ed.D. in Human Resource Development. This program focuses on organizational learning and leadership – skills invaluable to him post his basketball career.

Shaq's Academic Achievements

The program revolved around leadership and organizational learning. In 2005, he earned his Master's Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Phoenix.

Previously, he had completed his undergraduate program in general studies at Louisiana State University in 2000. O'Neal's educational pursuits reflect his dedication to higher learning and personal growth.

"I take pride in obtaining a doctoral degree and I'm grateful to my professors and Barry University for assisting in making my dream come true. Despite my age, I realize that my education journey is ongoing", he affirmed.

The university also validated that the sports legend had indeed put effort into earning the degree.

"O'Neal has been pursuing his doctoral degree in education over the last four and a half years whilst handling other responsibilities as a sportsman, student, and an entrepreneur," they noted.

It further highlighted, "He fulfilled the doctoral program requirements amidst the tough NBA schedule before his retirement last year, while also juggling his commitments in broadcasting and business."

What is the difference between an Ed.D. and a Ph.D

Both Ed. D. (Doctor of Education) and Ph.D. (Doctor of Philosophy) stand as doctoral degrees with differing intents and focuses.

The Ph.D. revolves around intensive research, and in contrast, the Ed.D. leans towards practical application.

Ph.D. predominantly aims at preparing its graduates for academia, whereas Ed.D. has a wider potential in various industries. They differ in several aspects such as the credit hours, length of the program, and student project goals.

The Ed.D. program is crafted for those who aim at leadership roles in education, whereas the Ph.D. is structured to prepare its graduates for research and teaching roles.

Typically, Ed.D. graduates become strategists and leaders in the education industry, whereas a Ph.D. primarily guides graduates towards a career as professors and researchers in education and higher education.

