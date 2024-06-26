Fact Check: Has Conor McGregor Really Followed Viral Hawk Tuah Girl on Instagram? Exploring Viral Rumor

Conor McGregor has not followed the viral Hawk Tuah girl on Instagram, contrary to popular reports. A girl named Haley Welch has gone viral on social media due to an X-rated meme.

Several MMA fan pages on X (formerly Twitter) have reported that McGregor has started following Welch. However, that isn’t the case, as Welch can’t be found on the Irishman’s following list.

Conor McGregor previously wanted to know about the Hawk Tuah girl, and he also shared a post asking about her on social media. The Irishman, who is very active on social media, wrote, “Have we located Hawk Tuah Girl?”

He has since deleted the post, and soon several reports stated that McGregor had actually followed Welch on social media. But they don’t follow each other mutually, as can be verified from their followers’ lists on social media. Whether McGregor followed and then unfollowed Welch remains unclear.

On the other hand, the girl has become an overnight sensation due to her expressions in the video. She has already amassed over 50K Instagram followers. The social media influencer has also been spotted signing caps and other items like celebrities do.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, was set to make his UFC return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. The Irishman had to pull out due to an injury to his pinky toe, and his return date remains unclear.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will clash in a light heavyweight title rematch at UFC 303. They stepped in on short notice to save the UFC 303 card after McGregor had to pull out.

Nate Diaz supports Conor McGregor’s pull-out from UFC 303

Conor McGregor’s former foe, Nate Diaz, has endorsed the Irishman’s decision to withdraw from UFC 303. Diaz has claimed he’d have tried to do the same thing as well.

Diaz told MMA Junkie, ''I think it was just a minor thing. I think they made a bigger deal out of it than it is. Good idea. If I get f*cked up, I would like to push the fight back too, but people f*cking freak out.”

Nate added that even he wouldn’t like to fight until he is 100 percent ready to rock, and he has made mistakes in the past that he thinks he shouldn’t have done.

Michael Chandler, meanwhile, continues to be sidelined as ‘Iron’ remains persistent in fighting Conor McGregor in his next fight. Chandler hasn’t competed since his UFC 281 loss to Dustin Poirier.