Fact Check: Has Harrison Butker Really Been Named Chiefs’ Team Captain? Exploring Viral Rumor

In late August 2024, the Facebook page America Love It Or Leave It posted a meme. It claimed that Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker had been named the first NFL kicker to be a team captain.

The meme’s caption read, “Harrison Butker Becomes the First NFL Kicker in History to be Named a Team Captain: ‘He Has Everyone's Respect.’” This claim quickly spread online, capturing the attention of many social media users.

However, this information was not true. The America Love It Or Leave It Facebook page is part of a satirical network called America's Last Line of Defense (ALLOD). This network operates multiple websites and social media pages that produce humorous and fictional content. The America—Love It Or Leave It page is linked to a site called latherland.com, which includes a disclaimer stating:

“Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site's pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental, and all images should be considered altered and satirical.”

Both ALLOD and America—Love It Or Leave It emphasize in their bios that their content is not real and is intended for satire and parody. They also label their posts with a “Rated 'S' Satire” tag to indicate their humorous intent.

In reality, Harrison Butker did hold a leadership role with the Chiefs. However, it was during the playoffs in January 2024, when he served as the special teams captain. This position was specific to the playoff games. It did not imply that he was named a permanent team captain for the regular season.

The confusion around Butker also ties back to earlier controversies. In May 2024, Butker attracted media attention for his commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

In his speech, he made remarks that were widely criticized. It suggested that female graduates might find more fulfillment in traditional roles as homemakers rather than pursuing careers. These comments were met with backlash and further fueled media scrutiny.

It is important to be aware that websites and social media pages like ALLOD and America—Love It Or Leave It are known for creating satirical content. Their purpose is to blend reality with fiction for comedic effect. It can sometimes mislead readers if not approached with a critical eye.

