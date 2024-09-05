Fact Check: Has James Harden Really Shaved His Beard? Exploring Viral Pic

James Harden’s beard is his trademark. No fan of Harden can now imagine him clean-shaven. James has, on various occasions, spoken about his decision to not shave his beard. However, a viral picture on social media is showing James Harden with a clean-shaven face.

This has left several fans of his gobsmacked. So, is it true that James Harden has removed his popular beard? The answer is NO.

The image doing the rounds on social media is posted by a parody account of NBA Central, that goes by the name of ‘NBA Centel’. This account posts several funny stories regarding NBA players while none of them are true. So, Harden’s clean-shaved photo is one of them.

The fans on X, however, picked it up, and they, too, came up with their own sarcastic replies, with nobody saying that it’s fake but everybody making some funny statement.

One user wrote, “Centel doing better than Central in 2024.”

Another wrote, “The world would burn if he shaved the beard… he IS the beard.”

A third said, “Almost got me centel.Excuse me while I send this to the group chat and see who falls for it.”

While most of the fans have gotten that it’s not a real picture, the question remains why is beard too sacrosanct for James Harden? Why doesn’t he remove it?

He has been sporting it for so many years, and it has now become a part of him. Those who have known him since his early days say that he was clean-shaven and didn’t grow a beard until college. His friend Scott Pera, who was also Harden’s coach at Artesia High School, told the New York Times that when Harden arrived on the campus of Arizona State, he had started to grow a small beard.

Harden then wouldn’t cut his beard and would only get it shaped. Gradually his beard became synonymous with his personality, and while he was with Oklahoma City Thunder,(2009-2012), his fans started liking his beard. Soon, there were, “Fear the Beard” T-Shirts in the market.

When he moved to Rockets in 2013, the beard had grown full throttle and the Rockets began selling fake beards at the Toyota Center. Harden also secured some major deals. He signed a 13-year, USD 200 million deal with Adidas. Harden’s logo for the shoe features his beard. He also reached Ferrara Candy, and its Trolli brand created a “Weird Beards” line shaped like Harden’s face.

So, why would he remove it when it has now become a major part of his life? Why would James Harden annoy his fans? It doesn’t appear that he would ever remove his beard in his life.