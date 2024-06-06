Fact Check: Has Roman Reigns' Bloodline Jordan Series Been Canceled? Exploring Viral Rumor

Roman Reigns led family stable The Bloodline debuted in 2021. Around WrestleMania 40, a rumor circulated that Nike would collaborate with the Tribal Chief to bring in the Air Jordan Bloodline series.

Recently, on X (formerly Twitter), there has been a buzz that the new Bloodline Air Jordan's launch has been canceled. A recent tweet claiming that Roman's Air Jordan Bloodline series has gone viral bit that is incorrect

The Nike Bloodline Jordan series isn't related to Roman Reigns or Bloodline

The Bloodline Jordan series isn't a newly launched product. In a black and red design, the first Air Jordan 1 Bloodline series of shoes was launched in 2019, two years before the official formation of the WWE faction, The Bloodline.

Given that the shoe series was introduced long before WWE's The Bloodline came to the scene, the viral rumor isn't factually correct. Nike is scheduled to release the next Air Jordan 12 Bloodline in January 2025, and there is no official information regarding its cancellation.

Because of the word Bloodline in the product line, fans think it is associated with Roman Reigns but in reality, it has nothing to do with the WWE star.

Why are fans associating the Air Jordan Bloodline series with Roman Reigns and WWE's Bloodline?

Being the face of WWE for the past decade, Roman Reigns' mainstream popularity is unmatched. With his family members, The Bloodline is one of the most successful factions in recent history, helping Reigns to a historical WWE Championship reign that lasted 1316 days.

Seeing the familiar word 'bloodline', wrestling fans have probably associated Nike is collaborating with Reigns to launch the Bloodline series of shoes. The shoe company has had partnerships with many prominent athletes around the globe.



Roman Reigns wears sneaker shoes during his matches

Roman Reigns is a big fan of sneaker shoes, including Nike ones. Appearing on a YouTube video of Complex a couple of years ago, the former WWE Champion talked about his love for sneakers, and he bought several sneakers in that video, too.

During his WWE appearances, especially after turning heel, Roman Reigns was seen rocking Nike sneakers. He would not only cut promos but also perform in the ring wearing different types of sneakers from the famous brand.

The undisputed Bloodline leader has been away from WWE since losing the title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. However, the stable is still going strong under the new leadership of Solo Sikoa.

