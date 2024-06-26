FACT CHECK: Is Angel Reese Really Going Through Financial Trouble After Losing USD 50 Million Endorsement?

In mid-June 2024, a post went viral on Facebook and other social media platforms, claiming that WNBA rookie star Angel Reese was in "financial turmoil" after losing USD 50 million in endorsement deals. This claim, however, is completely false.



The story first appeared on SpaceXMania, a website that specializes in satirical content. The website makes it clear that most of its tales—including the Angel Reese story—are made up and intended to be amusing. The tale gained popularity on social media despite this disclaimer, leading many people to assume it was factual.



SpaceXMania, a website known for its satire and humorous content, is where the rumor first surfaced. This website, which frequently posts amusing and made-up articles, implied that Reese's actions toward opponent Caitlin Clark during the Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever match had cost her endorsement agreements.

The real truth

There is no proof that Angel Reese is facing any financial troubles or that she has lost any big endorsement deals, despite what the spoof piece implies. Reese is actually doing very well, both in business and professionally.

In July 2023, Reese established a non-profit organization with the goal of educating young women and members of disadvantaged groups in financial literacy and other critical skills. Furthermore, In May 2024, Reese acquired a portion of ownership in the DC Power Football Club, a brand-new professional women's soccer team in Washington, D.C.

Her participation in admirable projects and her ongoing achievements on and off the court highlight how crucial it is to confirm information from trustworthy sources. Contrary to the allegations of financial difficulties, her involvement in professional sports and charitable activities demonstrates her continuous dedication to using her power and place to positively impact society.

Common target for satire

Right now, Reese is highlighted in the eyes due to the popularity of the WNBA in recent times, and her infamous on-court rivalry with Caitlin Clark has led her to often be the subject of satirical content on the internet. Unfortunately, such content is sometimes mistaken for real news, leading to confusion and the spread of misinformation. It's essential to verify the source and credibility of such stories before accepting them as fact.

The claim that Angel Reese lost USD 50 million in endorsement deals is entirely false and originates from a satirical website. Reese continues to excel in her career and make significant contributions off the court. Hence, one should always remember to check the reliability of the source when encountering sensational news, especially when it comes from sites known for satire.

