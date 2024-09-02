Fact Check: Is Ben Simmons Out for 2024-25 NBA Season Due to Personal Reasons? Exploring Viral Tweet

There is a lot of conjecture surrounding Simmons' playing time with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2024–25 NBA season. At a pivotal point in his career, Simmons has endured a string of injuries and uneven results. With a rebuilding team, the upcoming season could signal his comeback or further decline.

Ben Simmons was seen as one of the upcoming stars in the NBA, but if we look at his injury issues and the trade sagas he has been a part of, it’s safe to say that he is a long way off from reaching his potential. After missing the majority of the 2023/24 season, there are rumors that he will be missing the 2024-25 season. But is it the case? Let’s find out.

The news was posted by an account on X named NBACentel. The account is famous for making fun of the players and framing impressions among fans because of the same. There is no credible report that suggests that Ben Simmons will be missing the upcoming season due to personal issues.

It is anticipated that Simmons, who has battled injuries, such as a pinched nerve in his lower back, will be fully recovered for the upcoming campaign. He might benefit from the fast-paced, selfless offensive style of the Nets' new head coach, Jordi Fernandez. Given his recent history, the team will probably carefully control his playing time to prevent more injuries while still providing the young core with opportunities.

In a realistic scenario, Simmons ought to log about 20 minutes a night. This prediction is based on his limited playing time from the previous season, when he averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. He's still a capable two-way player with a knack for passing the ball and running well in transition if he's fully healthy.

Advertisement

A back nerve impingement that Simmons sustained during the 2019–2020 season kept him out of action for a few weeks before the NBA's suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After overcoming a back injury in 2020, Simmons played 58 games for the Sixers in the following season.

Before the 2021–2022 NBA season, Simmons made a trade demand following the 2021 playoff run. Simmons did not play in any of the Sixers' games before the 2022 trade deadline, despite being a member of the team until then. Originally slated to make his Nets debut after being traded, Simmons ended up missing the entire season due to an injury.

ALSO READ: Can a Zach LaVine-Ben Simmons Swap Trade Between Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets Boost Their Careers?