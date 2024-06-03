Fact Check: Is Brock Lesnar's Recent Picture From A Hockey Game Real? Exploring Truth Behind Viral Photo

Brock Lesnar's extended absence from WWE after SummerSlam 2023 is greatly affecting his loyal fans. The Beast Incarnate is not only missing from WWE, but he has also been completely invisible in public for the past few months. Except for one occasion when he was spotted with his daughter, Mya Lesnar, Brock has remained completely out of sight.

So, a picture of Brock Lesnar is doing the rounds on social media, which is said to be his latest picture from a hockey game. It is being said that he went to watch his son play a hockey game.

However, the truth is that the picture isn't the latest one. It was instead put on the microblogging website Reddit by a user in 2023. This was then uploaded on X by some users, and it was wrongly considered as the latest picture. So, the truth is; this isn't the latest picture of Brock Lesnar, but an old one. Check out the image below:



When is Brock Lesnar expected to return to WWE?

Though Lesnar hasn’t been named directly in the lawsuit, Janel Grant, the former WWE employee who filed the suit, indirectly named Lesnar as a big wrestler, who has competed in the UFC as well. In WWE, apart from CM Punk, only Brock Lesnar has competed in UFC, and it was clear that Janel Grant was talking about Brock Lesnar.

For his return, the latest update is that he won’t be given a green signal unless he gets clearance from the WWE legal team.

Lesnar’s last match in WWE was against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. After losing that bout, he was expected to make a comeback at Royal Rumble 2024. When the lawsuit struck the company, WWE removed Lesnar from all promotions. Lesnar was then replaced by NXT star, Bron Breakker.

Apart from this, Lesnar was also scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber 2024, but that plan was also shelved. His plans for WrestleMania 40 were, however, unknown.

The fact of the matter is that as long as Janel Grant’s sexual trafficking lawsuit stays hot in the media, Lesnar’s return might not be possible.

